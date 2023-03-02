Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley is the quintessential “you love him when he’s on your team, and you hate him when he’s not” kind of player. With his boisterous personality, gritty outlook, and pesky, in-your-face defense, Beverley quickly endears himself to the fanbase of every team he plays for.

And this is quickly becoming the case as well for Beverley with the Bulls fanbase after signing with his hometown team after agreeing to a buyout with the Orlando Magic following his trade from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Posting on his official Twitter account, Patrick Beverley expressed his love for his home city of Chicago after the Bulls’ much-needed 117-115 victory over rivals Detroit Pistons following an inexplicable late-game gaffe from rookie Jaden Ivey.

“Man oh man I ❤️ CHICAGO,” Beverley wrote.

Patrick Beverley’s love for Chicago, and by extension, the Bulls franchise, was apparent the moment he put his signature on the dotted line. In fact, Beverley relished the opportunity of playing for his hometown team as he wanted the chance to represent the franchise in a manner befitting of the storied city.

Beverley’s journey back home was certainly a long, winding one; before playing for the Bulls, the 34-year old guard suited up for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Los Angeles Lakers. That doesn’t even count Beverley’s nominal stints with the Utah Jazz and Magic.

Moreover, Beverley took the scenic route to the NBA; he plied his trade overseas, ending up in Ukraine, Greece, and Russia before landing with the Rockets in 2012. That journey has definitely made Beverley not just a wiser basketball player, but a wiser person as well.

With Patrick Beverley in town, the Bulls have gone 3-1, winning the first two games against fellow playoff hopefuls Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards in convincing fashion in addition to taking care of business against the Pistons on Wednesday night. The only hiccup was their hard-fought defeat to play-in rivals Toronto Raptors.

In Beverley’s latest game, he showed that he’s more than just a defensive nuisance on the court. Having earned a starting position, Beverley proved that he belongs with a five-point, 10-board, 10-assist effort. The Bulls will need more of those as they try to crash the play-in tournament proceedings.