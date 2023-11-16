Paolo Banchero added another material to his career highlights montage with a dagger bucket in Wednesday night's game against the Chicago Bulls, with the Orlando Magic forward burying a game-winning basket to deliver a 96-94 victory for his team.
There was nothing that was going to deny Banchero from trying to make that shot.
“I wanted the ball and i wanted to make the last shot,” Banchero said during a postgame interview.
'i wanted the ball and i wanted to make the last shot' pic.twitter.com/IVeG1XpmUL
— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 16, 2023
That shot by Banchero rescued the Magic from a potential loss, as the Bulls managed to tie the game with just under 10 seconds remaining in regulation with a clutch 3-pointer from Zach LaVine. The Magic called a timeout right after LaVine's triple and Banchero took over for Orlando from there. The Bulls still had over a second to try to steal the win, but were not able to come up with a score as time expired.
Paolo Banchero, who scored nine of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, simply had to take over the mismatch he had on that play, with a smaller defender in Alex Caruso on him. Caruso isn't too shabby of a defender, but the Bulls probably should have put a bigger player on Banchero, who had his way against the Chicago guard.
The Magic are hoping that the win over Chicago will be the start of a consistent run. They have not won back-to-back since Nov. 4, going 2-3 in the five games after a 120-101 win at home over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Up next for the Magic is a rematch with the Bulls in Windy City again this Friday.