Paolo Banchero sounds off on his heroics in the clutch during Wednesday's Magic win over Zach LaVine and the Bulls.

Paolo Banchero added another material to his career highlights montage with a dagger bucket in Wednesday night's game against the Chicago Bulls, with the Orlando Magic forward burying a game-winning basket to deliver a 96-94 victory for his team.

There was nothing that was going to deny Banchero from trying to make that shot.

“I wanted the ball and i wanted to make the last shot,” Banchero said during a postgame interview.

'i wanted the ball and i wanted to make the last shot' pic.twitter.com/IVeG1XpmUL — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 16, 2023

That shot by Banchero rescued the Magic from a potential loss, as the Bulls managed to tie the game with just under 10 seconds remaining in regulation with a clutch 3-pointer from Zach LaVine. The Magic called a timeout right after LaVine's triple and Banchero took over for Orlando from there. The Bulls still had over a second to try to steal the win, but were not able to come up with a score as time expired.

Paolo Banchero, who scored nine of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, simply had to take over the mismatch he had on that play, with a smaller defender in Alex Caruso on him. Caruso isn't too shabby of a defender, but the Bulls probably should have put a bigger player on Banchero, who had his way against the Chicago guard.

The Magic are hoping that the win over Chicago will be the start of a consistent run. They have not won back-to-back since Nov. 4, going 2-3 in the five games after a 120-101 win at home over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Up next for the Magic is a rematch with the Bulls in Windy City again this Friday.