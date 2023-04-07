The Chicago Bulls have already punched their ticket to participate in this year’s play-in tournament and are locked into the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference. For their Friday night bout against the Dallas Mavericks, star guard Zach LaVine was initially listed as questionable. So, is Zach LaVine playing tonight vs. the Mavs?

Zach LaVine injury status vs. Mavs

Zach LaVine has been something of an iron man for the Chicago Bulls in 2022-23, as he has only missed four games, all of which were within the first two months of action. In this load-management era of the NBA, such a total is rather impressive.

However, the two-time All-Star will be out for Friday night’s game in Dallas. With the Bulls’ play-in seeding set at No. 10, they’re not going to risk anything for this one.

Though the Bulls’ play-in fate has already been determined, the same cannot be said for the Mavs. At 38-42, Luka Doncic and company currently reside in the No. 11 seed and are on the outside looking in on a spot within the Western Conference’s qualifying slots.

Dallas just pulled out a rather stunning win over the Kings in their latest showing, keeping them alive behind the Oklahoma City Thunder in the race of the No. 10 seed. Interestingly enough, the Mavs seem to be focusing more on draft positioning and not the No. 10 seed, deciding to sit Kyrie Irving and others on Friday. It does seem as if Luka Doncic will play, which could still be enough to win.

But when it comes to the question of whether or not Zach LaVine will be playing tonight vs. the Mavs, the answer is no.