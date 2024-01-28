Bulls can't be content any longer at NBA trade deadline

In a season that includes a stunningly early players-only meeting and perpetual injury problems, the biggest nightmare of the Chicago Bulls' 2023-24 campaign has undoubtedly been the disrespect shown towards deceased executive Jerry Krause and his widow, who accepted the six-time NBA champion's induction into the team's Ring of Honor on his behalf. Those who showered Krause's memory with boos while the poor women cried guaranteed that an already-unpromising year is forever tarnished by their impetuous act of cruelty.

What's next? Ruthlessly scapegoating a fan because your team couldn't hold a three-run lead in the eighth inning and then blew another advantage in a decisive Game 7? Oh wait…

Now, I understand a select group of blustering dolts does not represent the entire passionate fandom, and for those who I haven't offended, thank you for hearing me out. There is a point to this seemingly superfluous rant on Chicago's sports culture. Nothing basketball-related, good or bad, should overshadow that sham of a ceremony. Keep that in mind for the rest of this article.

Even so, there is still time for more displeasure to befall this franchise. These next 12 days could go a long way in determining the future of this team. Will the front office continue to be overly patient or admit it is time to adapt? With the lowlights already emphasized, it's time to consider the Bulls' nightmare scenario for the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

Bulls can't keep both Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan on roster

When the clock flips to 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 8, the Bulls should be moving toward a clear direction. They can wait out their never-ending injury woes and see how the veteran core gels with emerging younger talent like Coby White and maybe even Patrick Williams, or commit to a rebuild. One of those paths, despite being more challenging, has a better chance of producing favorable results in the long-term.

DeMar DeRozan is playing on an expiring contract and Zach LaVine isn't moving the needle as a top option. Trading both of these multi-time All-Stars, and also Nikola Vucevic if possible, allows Chicago to finally escape no-man's-land. The size and circumstances of those contracts admittedly create complications, but general manager Marc Eversley must do what he can to bring back some valuable future assets before the deadline passes.

While the Bulls will probably have to eat a good chunk of the money to move these players, namely the injured LaVine, there is something to be said for getting a fresh start. The team could not advance past the NBA Play-In Tournament last year and is on a similar trajectory this season (21-25, ninth in Eastern Conference). Stagnancy should never be tolerated in this market.

If Bulls compromise, there should still be Zach LaVine trade demand

The 28-year-old is in the midst of his worst season with the organization, playing in only 25 games so far and declining in productivity. His 34.9 percent 3-point shooting could be particularity concerning to prospective suitors, and an annual average salary starting at $43-plus million from 2024-27 is downright terrifying. But there are still executives out there who will listen and potentially agree on a LaVine trade. An insider believes the team is already preparing for a potential deal, per ChicagoBullsCentral.

The Detroit Pistons have been floated as a possible dance partner and could be desperate enough to gamble on the former UCLA star in exchange for some added credibility. Assuming they maintain their best young players in Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, the Pistons are better and more interesting with LaVine. It is a great opportunity for him to reclaim his mojo. Detroit has the cap space to at least entertain this transaction.

Zach LaVine can still get buckets at a high rate when healthy, which should generate some interest. The Bulls are going to incur a big hit with this contract regardless, so it's better they get out from underneath it now. Yes, his trade value could go back up. But it could also go down when he moves one year closer to age 30.

There must be changes made at NBA trade deadline

Going this route requires an abundance of patience, but fans have already been waiting years for the organization to build a consistently successful product. Whether or not changes are made in the front office, starting almost from scratch gives the team a chance to correct its mistakes.

The Bulls should be able to obtain a first-round pick for impending free agent and high-quality scorer DeMar DeRozan. Unloading Zach LaVine could bring them some financial relief and more draft capital. The same goes for Nikola Vucevic, who has proven to be a capable floor-spacer in the past.

This doesn't have to be a full rebuild yet, but the demolition must begin no later than the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline.