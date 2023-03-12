Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Patrick Beverley was instrumental in the Chicago Bulls’ 119-111 win over the Houston Rockets Saturday night. It was Beverley’s best game as a member of the Bulls. The victory vaulted Chicago to 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Beverley put up 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in the win over the Rockets. The Bulls’ lineup of Beverley, Alex Caruso, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic helped Chicago outscore Houston by 16 points in the fourth quarter. In their limited time together, the lineup has been one of the best units in the NBA.

“No. 1 net rating. No. 3 defensive rating. Yeah, I’m locked in,” Patrick Beverley said, rattling off where the lineup ranks among five-man units that have played at least 100 minutes. “But we came out too slow. I think we can be a lot better. We don’t want to toot our own horn now. We got a lot of work to do.”

The Bulls’ new closing lineup played 130 minutes as a group before Saturday’s game. Chicago is 5-3 since adding Beverley to the rotation.

The Los Angeles Lakers traded Beverley to the Orlando Magic shortly before the trade deadline. After the Magic waived Beverley, he signed with the Bulls, which are fighting to get back to the playoffs for a second straight year. Chicago moved up to the final spot in the play-in tournament with its win over the Rockets.

The Bulls put Beverley in the starting lineup right away. The veteran is averaging 5.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in Chicago. Beverley’s impact has gone beyond the numbers that show up on the stat sheet.

“Energy. Heart. Toughness. Vocal. He gets us going,” LaVine said Saturday. “You can see how much he cares about winning and his teammates. We definitely needed someone like that.”

Chicago is a half-game behind the No. 9 seed Toronto Raptors. The Bulls trail the Atlanta Hawks by two games in the loss column for the No. 8 seed in the East.