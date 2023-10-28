We're set to bring you our slate of predictions and picks for this NBA Saturday of action as we turn towards the Eastern Conference Central Division for this next matchup. The Chicago Bulls (1-1) will take on the Detroit Pistons (1-1) in an exciting early season meeting. Check out our NBA odds series for our Bulls-Pistons prediction and pick.

The Chicago Bulls are coming into this game following a wild overtime finish against the Toronto Raptors last night. The Bulls were down by double-digits late in the fourth quarter, but managed to rally and force overtime en route to a win. They had their highs and lows last year, but this year's Bulls team is intent on revenge and making the playoffs this time around.

The Detroit Pistons got their first win of the season last game with their 111-99 win over the Charlotte Hornets. After losing to the Miami Heat by just one point in their season opener, the Pistons are looking to be a pesky team in the East and they'll be in position to contend for a play-in spot.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Bulls had a terrible season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder and they were dominated after coming into the game as slight betting favorites. Last night was looking like a similar story as the Bulls' lead was erased and they ended up trailing by 14 points with five minutes left in the game. In the final minute, sloppy fouls sent DeMar DeRozan to the charity stripe where he had several opportunities to end the game. After a few missed free throws, the Bulls were able to force overtime at home.

They fell behind in overtime early but were able to cut the lead to one possession in the final seconds. After a Zach LaVine steal and fast break, Alex Caruso hit a clutch three from the corner and gave the Bulls the lead and eventually the game. Prior to their spectacular comeback, DeRozan was visibly frustrated during timeouts and the team clearly got hit rallying cry. To win this game, the Bulls will have to avoid playing to their competition's level and have more consistent output with their scoring.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

The Pistons actually had a great showing in their season opener and they were one point from beating the Eastern Conference champs from a year ago. In their second game against the Hornets, the Pistons were slightly outsized but played the much more physical game and bullied the Hornets around. Veteran forward Alec Burks was their leading scorer with 24 points as Jalen Duren added a whopping 17 rebounds to his statline. If the Pistons can be equally as physical as they were last game, they should see some success bodying this Bulls team.

Cade Cunningham continues to be sensational for the Pistons and he added six assists along with his 12 points in their last game. He was a big factor for them in scoring the basketball, but with weapons added to their offense, we should see Cunningham take a facilitating approach in many of their games. He has great vision as a passer and his presence as the best player on the team often draws defensive attention away from his teammates. If the Pistons can play a sound, fundamental team game, they should be able to outlast this disorganized Bulls squad.

Final Bulls-Pistons Prediction & Pick

With both teams returning to relevance with their improved lineups, this rivalry should be fun to watch over the next few seasons. The Bulls certainly have more experience and talent in their lineup, but the Detroit Pistons are playing much better as a team right now and have a great build of chemistry to start the season.

The Bulls will have to be spent after their emotional overtime win last night. Hitting the road to Detroit won't make for a long trip, but they were forced to play an extra quarter that saw both teams visibly fatigued by the end of the game. The Pistons will be happy to play their first game at home on the season and they should be able to give the Bulls a run for their money. For our prediction, let's go with the Detroit Pistons to grab this close win and cover the spread as slight underdogs.

Final Bulls-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons ML (-102)