The Chicago Bulls will head to Motown to face the Detroit Pistons. It will be a Central Division clash as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Bulls-Pistons prediction and pick.

The Bulls lead the head-to-head series 147-135. Significantly, they defeated the Pistons 122-112 at Little Caesars Arena on November 18, 2024. The Bulls are 8-2 over their past 10 games against the Pistons, including 4-1 over their last five games in Detroit.

Here are the Bulls-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Pistons Odds

Chicago Bulls: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +162

Detroit Pistons: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -194

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Pistons

Time: 3 PM ET/12 PM PT

TV: Chicago Sports Net and FanDuel Sports Detroit

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bulls won their game against the Pistons by taking control early. Then, they did not let up and maintained their lead while shooting the ball well and playing strong defense. Ultimately, they led 36-25 after the first quarter and 65-57 at halftime. The Bulls held on and won the game.

Nikola Vucevic led the way with 29 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 11 for 18, including 6 for 8 from the three-point line. Meanwhile, Zach LaVine made waves with 25 points while shooting 9 for 19, including 7 for 14 from the triples. LaVine will not play in this game due to personal matters. Coby White added 25 points while shooting 9 for 14, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc. Likewise, Josh Giddey added 11 points and 10 assists while shooting 5 for 10 from the floor.

The Bulls shot 48.4 percent from the field, including 50 percent from beyond the arc. Also, they held the Pistons to 42.9 percent shooting, including 34.1 percent from the three-point line. The Bulls won despite losing the board battle 48-46 and turning the ball over 10 times. Somehow, they managed just three steals. But the Bulls had five blocked shots.

The Bulls will cover the spread if they can continue to shoot the ball well and build an early lead. Then, they must defend the rim again and contain one of the best young shooters in the association.

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

Cade Cunningham is elite and possibly in the running for the MVP honors. Amazingly, he has taken that next step this season and has fans in Detroit buzzing about possible scenarios. After demolishing the Dallas Mavericks, Cunningham has led the Pistons into this game sitting in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 24-24. So far, they have already passed last year's win mark and have a legitimate chance of catching the Indiana Pacers (currently in the fifth seed) and the Milwaukee Bucks (currently in the fourth seed). Fans could not have dreamed of a better season after the dismal seasons in Detroit. However, they would also like the Pistons to beat the Bulls this time.

It was an all-too-familiar tale against the Bulls when they met back in November. Unfortunately, they got off to a bad start, being unable to hit their shots. Then, they could not rally to win.

Cunningham did his part, scoring 26 points while shooting 8 for 17 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from the triples. Meanwhile, Tobias Harris added 16 points while shooting 7 for 15 from the floor. Jalen Duren had a great game with 15 points and 22 rebounds. Likewise, Jaden Ivey had 12 points while shooting 3 for 12 and likely will not play in this game due to an injury. Malik Beasley had 21 points while shooting 8 for 19 in November and will attempt to bounce back after a down game on Friday against the Mavs.

The Pistons shot only 42.9 percent, including 34.1 percent from the triples. Also, they struggled at the charity stripe, hitting just 68.4 percent from the free-throw line. While they won the board battle, they could not do much with it. Also, they only had three steals. But the Pistons were solid at ball-handling, only turning it over nine times.

The Pistons will cover the spread if they can shoot the basketball well. Then, they must defend the perimeter and not let the Bulls drive down the lane.

Final Bulls-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The Bulls are 22-25-2 against the spread, while the Pistons are 24-22-2 against the spread. Moreover, the Bulls are 11-12-1 against the spread on the road, while the Pistons are 9-12-1 against the spread at home. The Bulls are 4-5 against the spread when facing the Central Division, while the Pistons are 1-7-1 against the spread when facing their division.

The Bulls are fighting for their lives, while the Pistons are in a playoff spot. Yet, the Pistons have not consistently covered the spread when they have been the favorites. I am going to roll with the Bulls to cover the spread on the road and keep it close.

Final Bulls-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Bulls +4.5 (-110)