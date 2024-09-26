ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

BYU looks to remain undefeated as they face Baylor. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a BYU-Baylor prediction and pick.

BYU has been great this year. They opened up with a win over Southern Illinois. They would then have a close game with Southern Methodist. SMU had a 9-7 lead at the half, but BYU would make the comeback. They took the lead after a touchdown with a two-point conversion at the end of the third quarter. SMU would tie the game, but BYU scored with 1:58 left in the game and would win 18-15. They then beat Wyoming on the road, before dominating Kansas State last week. It was a 38-9 victory over Kansas State last week.

Meanwhile, Baylor is 2-2. they opened with a win over Tarleton State. They would then would lose to Utah on the road, losing 23-12. After beating Air Force 31-3, they would face Colorado on the road. It was a back-and-forth first half, with Baylor leading 24-17 at the half. Colorado tied the game in the third, but Baylor took the lead with 5:43 left in the game. Still, Colorado scored on a hail mary, 43-yard pass as time expired. Colorado would then win the game in overtime 38-31.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: BYU-Baylor Odds

BYU: +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +130

Baylor: -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -160

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

How to Watch BYU vs. Baylor

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why BYU Could Cover The Spread/Win

BYU has been led this year by Jake Retzlaff. He has completed 72 of 155 passes this year, good for 990 yards. He has nine touchdown passes on the year while having just three interceptions this year. Further, he has been sacked just five times this year. Retzlaff also leads the team in rushing. He has carried it 28 times this year for 103 yards.

The running game has not been great for BYU this year. Behind Retzlaff, Sione I Moa leads the way. He has 21 carries for 93 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Hinkleu Ropati has 21 carries for 89 yards and a score. Rounding out the top backs is LJ Martin, who has 18 carries for 87 yards and a score. In the receiving game, Chase Roberts leads the way. He has 17 receptions for 310 yards on the year and a touchdown. Darrius Lassiter has brought in eight receptions this year for 115 yards and two scored.

BYU is 12th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 21st in opponent yards per game. They are 62nd against the rush while sitting 15th against the pass. Harrison Taggart has led the way this year. He leads the team with 25 tackles while having three passes defended, an interception, and a forced fumble. Jakob Robinson has also been solid this year. He has broken up three passes, has an interception, forced a fumble, and recovered a fumble.

Why Baylor Could Cover The Spread/Win

Baylor started the year by naming Dequan Finn the quarterback. He completed 23 of 43 passes for 307 yards. He has three touchdown passes and two interceptions. Still, he was injured earlier this year, and Sawyer Robertson has taken over the job. He has completed 32 of 50 passes this year for 463 yards. He has three touchdown passes and has not thrown an interception. Further, Robertson has run the ball 12 times for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

The top target this year has been Josh Cameron. He has brought in nine receptions on the year for 142 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Ashtyn Hawkins has six receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown. Finally, Michael Trigg has ten receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown. In the running game, Dawson Pendergrass leads the way. he has 34 carries for 157 yards and a touchdown. Richard Reese has run 37 times this year with a touchdown. Further, both Bryson Washington and Dominic Richarson have over 100 yards this year, while Washington has also scored.

Baylor is 46th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 35th in yards against this year. They are 125th against the rush while sitting 27th against the pass. Kenton Thomas has been solid this year. He is second on the team with 34 tackles, with two sacks, and an interception. He brought that interception back for a touchdown. Further, Garmon Randolph has 2.5 sacks this year while BYU has 12 sacks in total.

Final BYU-Baylor Prediction & Pick

BYU is coming off a major win, but are the underdog in this game. They had some turnover luck and a punt return which led them to that upset. That is normally not replicable. Still, BYU is going to score in this game. Baylor should also be able to put up some points. This will be a tight game, but the best play in this one will be on the total. Take the over.

Final BYU-Baylor Prediction & Pick: Over 45.5 (-110)