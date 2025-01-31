ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two middle-of-the-pack Big 12 teams face as BYU visits UCF. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a BYU-UCF prediction and pick.

BYU comes into the game at 14-6 on the year, and 5-4 in conference play. They started the year strong, going 10-2, with losses to Ole Miss and Providence. Still, the Big 12 schedule would start tough, as they lost four of their first five with the only win being over Oklahoma State. Since then, they have won three straight, including last time out against Baylor. BYU held a 44-36 lead at the end of the first half, but Baylor would crawl back. Baylor hit two free throws with five seconds left to tie the game and force overtime. There, BYU would prevail, winning 93-89.

Meanwhile, UCF is 13-7 on the year. UCF is also 4-5 in conference play, placing them in eighth in the Big 12. After starting 4-0 they would lose back-to-back games to Wisconsin and LSU. Still, they would win six straight after that. Since then, they are just 3-5. Last time out, they attempted to avenge their earlier loss to Kansas. In the first game with Kansas this year, they lost 99-48. UCF would lead 43-41 at the end of the first half, and keep the game tight throughout, but would fall 91-87.

Here are the BYU-UCF College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: BYU-UCF Odds

BYU: -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -118

UCF: +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 159.5 (-110)

Under: 159.5 (-110)

How to Watch BYU vs. UCF

Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why BYU Will Cover The Spread/Win

BYU is ranked 31st in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 15th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 74th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. BYU has been led by their offense this year, sitting 32nd in the nation in points per game. They are also seventh in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Further, BYU is 22nd in the nation in assists per game while sitting 33rd in rebounds per game this year.

Richie Saunders leads the way for BYU. He is scoring 15 points per game this year, the most on the team. He has 4.2 rebounds per game, 1.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Egor Demin. Demin leads the team in assists this year, coming in with 5.9 assists per game. He is also scoring 11.2 points per game with 4.1 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. Finally, Tevin Knell is scoring 10.1 points per game while adding 2.4 rebounds, one assist, and one steal per game.

In the frontcourt, Kanon Catchings leads the way. He comes in with 9.5 points per game while adding 2.6 rebounds and one assist per game. Keva Keita leads the way in rebounding. He has 8.2 rebounds per game, with 6.2 points. Finally, Fousseyni Traoer has 9.3 points per game while adding 6.1 rebounds per game.

Why UCF Will Cover The Spread/Win

UCF is ranked 58th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 44th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 89th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. UCF has been stronger on the offensive end of the court this year. They are 42nd in the nation in points per game but are 243rd in effective field goal percentage. Still, they have been solid on the offensive glass, sitting 82nd in the nation in offensive rebounds per game this year.

Keyshawn Hall leads the team in both points and rebounds this year. He is scoring 18 points per game with 6.8 rebounds per game. Hall also adds 2.5 assists per game this year. Darius Johnson joined him in the backcourt. He leads the team in assists and teams per game. He comes into the game with 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game. He has 14.7 points per game with 3.5 rebounds as well. Finally, Jordan Ivy-Curry has 14.5 points per game with 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.5 steals.

In the frontcourt, Moustapha Thiam leads the way. He has 9.2 points per game while adding 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game this year.

Final BYU-UCF Prediction & Pick

There are a few key factors that will determine this game. First is the offensive efficiency of each team. BYU is 19th in shooting efficiency while UCF is 170th. Further, BYU is great from three, sitting 43rd in the nation in three-point shooting this year. Meanwhile, UCF is 225th in the nation against the three this year. Finally, there is the difference between the two defensive units. BYU is 53rd in the nation in opponent points per game. They are also 97th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. UCF is 319th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 163rd in the nation in opponent shooting efficiency. Take BYU in this one.

Final BYU-UCF Prediction & Pick: BYU -1.5 (-108)