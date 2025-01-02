After seeing Taylor Swift's Eras Tour live, the mom of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is a Swiftie, as she told Travis Kelce.

During an appearance on the New Heights podcast (around the 12:30 mark), hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce, Clark recalled her three times seeing the “electric” Eras Tour. Her first was in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and she most recently took her mom when the tour stopped in Indianapolis, Indiana, converting her into a “full Swiftie.”

“My mom was begging me to take her. She's like, ‘I've gotta go; everybody's talking about it,'” Clark recalled. “I live right downtown, too, right next to Lucas Oil [Stadium]. The night I didn't go, I'm on my balcony trying to listen.”

Previously, Clark recalled Swift's heartwarming gesture in an interview after being named TIME's 2024 Athlete of the Year. Swift gave her Eras Tour merchandise and also invited her to a Kansas City Chiefs game.

Caitlin Clark also recalled going to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour while it was in Indianapolis. Swifties in the crowd were thrilled to see Clark, a star in the city.

“People are just going crazy that I'm there,” Clark said. “I thought people would be so in their own world, ready to see Taylor. And it was just completely the opposite.”

Who is Caitlin Clark?

Clark is one of the biggest stars in sports. She gained notoriety for her record-breaking time playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes from 2020-24.

She was drafted with the first-overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever. Clark made an immediate impact on the team. She was named WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2024 and was also named to the All-WNBA First Team. She also played in the 2024 All-Star Game.

Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour

The Eras Tour recently concluded on December 8, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, after 149 shows. She wrapped up the tour by playing a nine-show Canadian leg across Toronto and Vancouver.

It all started on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. Swift first took the tour on a North American leg that concluded on August 27, 2023, in Mexico City, Mexico. She then ended the year by performing in Argentina and Brazil.

The 2024 run of shows started on February 7 in Tokyo, Japan. She then visited Australia and Singapore before taking a two-month break.

She started the European leg of the Eras Tour on May 9 in Nanterre, France. Swift spent the summer country-hopping and performing across Europe. That leg concluded with five shows at Wembley Stadium in London, England. She played eight total shows at the venue throughout the tour's itinerary.

The Eras Tour then came back to North America for the final 18 shows. First were nine shows in the United States that took place in Florida, Louisiana, and Indiana. She then went to Canada for the final nine shows.