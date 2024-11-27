The Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Citadelle Des Morts Zombies map Release Date arrives soon, sending players into a brand new location to fight waves of the undead. This new map releases during Season 1, and the developers launched a new trailer. But when can players drop into the new map and kill zombies endlessly? Let's find out as we look at the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Citadelle des Morts Release Date.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies Citadelle des Morts Release Date: December 5th

The new Citadelle des Morts Zombies Map in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is scheduled to release on Thursday, December 5th, 2024. Players can hop into the new map and enjoy round-based zombies, or exfil with their lives intact.

The Citadelle des Morts (Citadel of the Dead), takes place in a Castle setting, and will feature a new enemy type for players to face. At thee time of writing, there aren't too many details of how the map works. However, the developers did release a new story trailer, which gives us an idea of the map's art design and style. But we'll have to wait a bit longer for details.

This new map is just one new addition that fans can come to expect in the coming months. In addition to the map's release, there are several other new features that Season 1 contains. A new Directed Mode now allows new players to learn the game mode's mechanics while also focusing on the story of Zombies. This feature is only available on Liberty Falls & Terminus right now.

Furthermore, Season 1 added a new Perk-A-Cola, Field Upgrade, Ammo Mod, Augments, and GobbleGums for players to use. Additionally, you'll be able to use a new craftable support weapon called The Hand Cannon. But that's not all, Season 1 will also add new Wonder Weapons, along with a new enemy type, located in Citadelle des Morts.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Citadelle des Morts Release Date. We hope you enjoy the newest map, discovering easter eggs and pack-a-punching your weapons. Feel free to check out everything else that's coming during Season 1. Furthermore, check out some of our zombies guides to learn about all the Perks, Ammo Mods, and more. We hope you enjoy the new map when it launches!

