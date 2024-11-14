The Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 1 Release Date arrives soon, bringing new content for multiplayer, zombies, warzone, weapons, and more. Between new maps, a new Directed Mode for zombies, and a brand new battle pass, Season 1 is brimming with new content. Without further ado, let's take a look at the Black Ops 6 Season 1 Release Date.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 1 Release Date: November 14th, 2024

The Call of Duty Black Ops Season 1 Release Date is Thursday, November 14th, 2024 at 9 AM ET/12PM ET. But what exactly can players expect to see in the newest season?

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer

Firstly, Season 1 of Black Ops 6 adds new maps to multiplayer, including some at launch, and others throughout the season:

Hideout – Launch (Core 6v6, Medium-Sized)

Heirloom – Launch (Strike, 2v2/6v6, Small-Sized)

Extraction – Launch (Core 6v6, Medium-Sized)

Hacienda – Midseason (Core 6v6, Medium-Sized)

Racket – Midseason (Strike 2v2/6v6, Small-Sized)

Nuketown Holiday – Midseason (Core 6v6, Small-Sized)

Additionally, Black Ops 6 is adding new modes for the season:

Ransack – Launch (Brand New) Loot gold bars from crates and return them to your team's stash. Protect your stash from the enemy while trying to steal from theirs. Loot and defend your way to victory!

Prop Hunt – In-Season A hide-and-seek mode where you either start as a prop or a hunter. As a prop, you blend into the scene as a random object, but can move around. Additionally, you can whistle to distract your enemies as you wait out the clock for victory.

Limited Lime Modes – TBA

Furthermore, Black Ops 6's Multiplayer is receiving new perks, a new wildcard and scorestreak, among other additions:

New Perks:

Shadow (Launch) – Undetectable to enemy traps and mines

Shrapnel Radar (Mid-Season) – Dealing blast damage to enemies reveals them on your minimap. This includes any enemies affected by area-of-effect Tacticals, Lethals, and Field Upgrades.

Scorestreak:

Support: Hand Cannon (MP, ZM, Launch) Type: Lethal Score: 900 Mastery Badges: Yes



Wildcard:

High Roller (Midseason) – Allows the player to have a fourth Scorestreak to earn during Core 6v6 Multiplayer matches.

Ranked Multiplayer Updates:

Black Ops 6 Season 1 also made various updates while adding new features to ranked Multiplayer:

All players must now earn 50 wins in Matchmade Multiplayer games to unlock Ranked Play

Map & Mode Veto

Forfeit feature which allows your team to quit. Players do no not receive SR Penalties or Suspenions

Full Parties of four now able play together in Ranked Play regardless of their individual Ranks, but match with players with ranks similar to the highest ranking member of your group

Seasonal Setbacks: Bronze or Silver – Not impacted by the Seasonal setback. Pick up where they ended each Season with no SR deduction. Gold or Platinum – Begin the next Season in Tier I of Gold or Platinum. Diamond Players (and above) – Begin next Season at Diamond I.

Loss forgiveness – First loss of each day reduces no SP 3 games of Loss forgiveness earned from a new rank only counts after losses

Any Global Weapon build created in Ranked Play can be used in modes like Zombies and Warzone.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 1 Zombies Content Includes Directed Mode, New Map, and more

Furthermore, Black Ops 6's Zombies mode will receive some love in Season 1 with a variety of new features:

Directed Mode – A guided zombies experience that focuses entirely on completing the main objectives of Liberty Falls and Terminus. However, this mode removes all Side Quests and S.A.M. Trials. Nevertheless, it makes for a great way to study the map, learn the story, and get better at zombies.

Additionally, the developers are adding a new zombies map mid-season called “Citadelle des Mort”. Along with this include several other additions fans can come to expect in Season 1:

New Perk-A-Cola (+ six new Augments)

New Field Upgrade (+ six new Augments)

New Ammo Mod (+ six new Augments)

Three New GobbleGums

The Hand Cannon, (craftable Support weapon)

New Wonder Weapons

A new Enemy Type (Citadelle des Mort)

Call of Duty Warzone Updates During Black Ops 6 Season 1

Call of Duty Warzone is also receiving plenty of changes during Season 1 of Black Ops 6. We'll go over some of the biggest changes below. Firstly, we'll look over the new and returning maps and modes.

New Maps:

Area 99 (Resurgence)

Returning Maps:

Urzikstan (Launch)

Rebirth Island (Launch Window)

Furthermore, players can expect to see the return of modes such as Battle Royale, Resurgence, and Plunder across a variety of maps. Additionally, Warzone Ranked returns at the mid-season point. Lastly, the developers made many adjustments to the UIs, loadout menus, and more to update the style for players.

And of course, many of BO6's gameplay innovations like Omnimovement, Body Shields, Emotes, Sprays, and more make their way to Warzone. Furthermore, a quick inventory feature now lets you switch between your items in a more convenient way. Lastly, Satchels are coming Warzone, which allow you to increase the inventory of either your armor plates or ammunition.

Overall, that includes all the major changes to expect after the Black Ops 6 Season 1 Release Date. Feel free to check out the full blog to see details on new Operators, cosmetics and other additions. We look forward to an action packed Season.

