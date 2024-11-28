Many expected this year's Miami Hurricanes to be one of the best in recent memory, largely due to the arrival of Washington State transfer quarterback Cam Ward. Now, with only their Week 14 matchup against Syracuse left in the regular season, the Hurricanes sit at 10-1, facing the pressure to deliver their most critical performance of the season on Saturday.

Just a few weeks ago, Miami was cruising with an undefeated record and ranked No. 4 in the country. Then came the stunning loss to Georgia Tech, which shook their season’s momentum and made their path to the postseason more challenging. That gave Miami a conference loss, making a second non-negotiable.

The Hurricanes now face a win-or-go-home scenario in Syracuse. A victory would lock in their spot in the ACC Championship Game and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. A loss, however, could derail everything they’ve worked for this season.

This is exactly the kind of moment Miami envisioned when they brought in Ward—to lead the program back to prominence and meet high-stakes challenges head-on. With that in mind, here are our bold predictions for Cam Ward as he faces Syracuse in Week 14.

Cam Ward avoids costly mistakes attempting daredevil plays

Miami has lived and died by the sword of Cam Ward this season. Ward is undeniably a fearless player, unafraid to make any throw—some less conventional than others. Hurricanes fans have watched him escape collapsing pockets all season long, keeping his eyes downfield in search of an open receiver.

However, that daring style has also been Ward’s downfall at times. There have been numerous instances where a safe checkdown option was readily available, yet Ward opted for a miraculous throw that simply wasn’t there. Sometime they worked, sometime they didn't. But some of his worst moments have come from ill-advised attempts to throw across his body, resulting in costly interceptions.

With so much at stake in this game and Miami’s season on the line, the hope is that Ward will strike a balance—remaining daring yet more calculated. Facing Syracuse in a game that could very well come down to who scores last, Ward’s decision-making will be critical.

Cam Ward throws for 420 yards, scores six total touchdowns

Ward leads the nation in passing touchdowns and ranks second in passing yards, trailing only Syracuse’s Kyle McCord, his counterpart on Saturday. That's why he's now the Hurricanes single-season passing yards leader. Ward thrives with a chip on his shoulder, always eager to silence his critics. The direct competition with McCord, both in team stakes and individual accolades, could give him added motivation to deliver one of the best performances of his Miami career.

Ward has surpassed the 400-yard mark three times this season, and we’re predicting he does so again in this matchup. Expect him to account for six total touchdowns—a feat he achieved earlier this season against Duke—including at least one rushing score.

Cam Ward and Miami win a shootout with Syracuse, advancing to ACC Championship

There may not have been a more significant game for Miami in recent memory than Saturday’s clash with Syracuse. After two decades of underwhelming performances, the Hurricanes are on the verge of an ACC Championship berth for only the second time in program history. However, a loss would fuel the familiar narrative of Miami faltering under pressure.

The belief here is that Ward won’t let that happen. He has been the ultimate catalyst for Miami’s success this season, and with everything on the line, Ward seems poised to rise to the occasion. Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes will need yet another big game from their star quarterback. Then again, if Miami continues winning, every game from here on out will be the biggest game of the season.