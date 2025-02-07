Snoop Dogg took his signature humor to the NFL Honors stage, delivering a joke that caught Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordan Hudson, completely off guard. The rap legend, known for his effortless comedic timing, used his monologue to poke fun at the couple’s notable age gap, leaving the audience in stitches and Hudson momentarily stunned, per People.

As Belichick and Hudson sat front row at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans on Feb. 6, Snoop wasted no time setting up his punchline.

“I’ve been a football fan for a long, long time. I mean, I remember back when the Cowboys was good,” he quipped. “I remember back when the Chiefs was bad.”

Then came the kicker. “And I remember… what was it—Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet?”

The camera cut immediately to Hudson, capturing her jaw-dropping reaction before she managed a forced chuckle. The crowd responded with a mix of gasps and laughter, while Belichick took it in stride, offering a soft laugh of his own. The moment quickly became one of the night’s most talked-about highlights.

Not the First Time Belichick’s Relationship Has Been Roasted

Snoop’s joke wasn’t the first time Belichick has faced public ribbing over his relationship with Hudson, who was just a toddler when he won his first Super Bowl in 2002. Back in May, Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady saw former Patriots stars Rob Gronkowski and Brady himself take turns at their ex-coach’s romantic life.

“Coach, you used to talk about Foxborough High School when we sucked,” Gronkowski said. “But now I know why you were so obsessed with Foxborough High School: you were scouting your new girlfriend.”

Brady added his own spin, referencing the infamous surveillance footage that surfaced months earlier. “Everybody asks me which ring is my favorite. I used to say ‘the next one,’” Brady said. “But now that I am retired, my favorite ring is the camera that caught Coach Belichick slinking out of that poor girl’s house. Hey, you still got it. Respect, baby.”

Despite the constant jabs, Belichick and Hudson appear unfazed. The couple confidently walked the red carpet ahead of Super Bowl LIX weekend, subtly nodding to the coach’s legacy. Bill Belichick sported four of his six Super Bowl rings, while Hudson wore the remaining two, symbolizing their shared spotlight. Dressed in a striking silver cutout dress, the former Bridgewater State University cheerleader turned heads alongside her Hall of Fame-bound boyfriend, who opted for a bold red blazer and navy tie.

While the jokes continue, their relationship remains strong—whether the world accepts it or not.