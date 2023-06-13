Camilla Cabello has reportedly moved on after she and Shawn Mendes' rekindling six weeks ago ended. According to to PEOPLE, the “Bam Bam” singer has began dating since their split.

Earlier this month, The U.S. Sun reported the singers were now over for real this time.

“Shawn and Camila have a lot of history and they tested the waters again after coming back into each other’s lives,” a source told the outlet.

“But it was just a fling and they’ve put an end to it now. They realized it was probably a mistake to give things another shot. Things ended between them the first time for a reason, after all,” they continued.

“In reality, both of them know they aren’t right for each other romantically and now they just want to move on.”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announced their first split in November 2021 in a joint message that reassured fans that they would still remain friends.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever, they said at the time. “We started our relationship as best friends and will ­continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your ­support from the beginning and moving forward.”

But in April, they were spotted kissing at Coachella, which sparked romance rumors that were later confirmed that the twi rekindled their romance.

Fans however speculated that the two split when Mendes released his new song last week, “What the Hell Are We Dying For?” which featured lyrics hinting at a breakup.

“Smoke in the air, the city's burnin' down / I wanna speak, but I don't make a sound,” he sings on the track, referencing the smoke that New York City expierenced following wildfires in Canada. “Locked in my mind, you're all I think about / I wanna save us, but I don't know how.”

Neither artist has confirmed or denied that a split did happen.