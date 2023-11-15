Campbell faces Virginia Tech. Our college basketball odds series includes our Campbell Virginia Tech prediction, odds, and pick

The Campbell Camels take on the Virginia Tech Hokies. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Campbell Virginia Tech prediction and pick. Find how to watch Campbell Virginia Tech.

The Virginia Tech Hokies have not started the season the way they hoped they would. They suffered a 79-77 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, a team expected to finish in the lower tier of the SEC. The Hokies will have a hard enough time beating upper-tier teams this season. Losing to a team on par with South Carolina is either a disastrous development or something close to it. Coach Mike Young has a lot of work to do with his team, which needs to learn the right lessons from that South Carolina defeat and significantly improve how it plays.

Young, who previously coached at Wofford, started his Virginia Tech tenure well. The Hokies won the 2022 ACC Tournament, a remarkable feat which offered the promise of giving the program a higher national profile and a notable boost in recruiting. Yet, that boost hasn't materialized and the Hokies are still looking for a spark which can catapult the program to a more elevated level. Stumbling out of the blocks is the last thing this team needed, so the Hokies have to be able to right the ship quickly and decisively.

Campbell has started the season with a wobble of its own, losing decisively to an East Carolina team which is not expected to do much of anything in the AAC. The Camels have to find a groove of their own before their season gets any worse.

Here are the Campbell-Virginia Tech College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Campbell-Virginia Tech Odds

Campbell Camels: +21.5 (-110)

Virginia Tech Hokies: -21.5 (-110)

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

How To Watch Campbell vs Virginia Tech

Time: 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Campbell Could Cover the Spread

The best reason to pick Campbell to cover the spread is to look over at the Virginia Tech Hokies and see what's going on in Blacksburg. Losing to South Carolina is a terrible result for Virginia Tech and an indication that the team is having a hard time upgrading its talent to match Mike Young's standards. Young is a very good in-game coach who manages rotations and situations well. However, seeing Tech lose to South Carolina and not being able to defend the Gamecocks well points to enduring deficiencies and limitations on the Tech roster. The Hokies are just not a physically imposing team. They do not have the power, length or skill which gives them the upper hand over most opponents. Virginia Tech has to be clever and it has to shoot well to win. If it can't, it is in real trouble. Campbell isn't a good team, but Virginia Tech being favored by more than 21 over anyone feels like a real reach at this point.

Why Virginia Tech Could Cover the Spread

Campbell could not keep pace with East Carolina. Campbell scored only 63 points against an opponent with a not-very-good defense. If Campbell could not score a lot against ECU, it does not figure to score much against Virginia Tech. This is a matchup which suits the Hokies well. A lot of teams will exploit them, but Campbell is simply not one of them.

Final Campbell-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

This is a game to stay away from since we don't know how good these teams are or how well they will adjust to early-season losses.



Final Campbell-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick: Virginia Tech -21.5