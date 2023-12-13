Oprah reveals The Color Purple success led to wanting to cast Rihanna, Beyoncé.

Oprah Winfrey, reprising her role as producer in Steven Spielberg's upcoming movie musical adaptation of “The Color Purple,” opened up about the challenges of casting for the beloved film, Complex reveals. Joined by co-stars Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, and Danielle Brooks in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Winfrey disclosed the intense pressure to secure high-profile stars for the project.

Acknowledging the weight of reviving such a beloved title, Winfrey admitted that the expectations to land big-name celebrities amplified with the movie's substantial budget. Reflecting on the casting decisions, she candidly shared, “Once the film moved to $90 to $100 million, then everybody wants us to bring Beyoncé. ‘Can you get Beyoncé or can you get Rihanna?'”

However, amidst the industry clamor for mega-stars, Oprah Winfrey emphasized the team's focus on finding actors capable of handling the roles rather than solely banking on celebrity status. “We love Beyoncé. We love Rihanna, but there are other actors who can do this job,” Winfrey asserted, highlighting the depth and talent within the pool of potential cast members.

The discussions around securing top-tier celebrities reportedly included considerations for Beyoncé, yet Winfrey clarified that it wasn't a feasible negotiation. “I do remember conversations about, ‘Y'all, Beyoncé is going to be busy this year.' It wasn't even a negotiation, because you're not getting Beyoncé,” Winfrey explained, shedding light on the realities of casting negotiations in the industry.

Oprah's sentiments regarding “The Color Purple” extend beyond the casting pressures. Reflecting on her past involvement in the 1985 adaptation, she previously shared in a cover story for Essence the profound impact the film had on her life. Recounting her initial pay of $35,000 for her role, she expressed how it was a pivotal moment that transformed her life and taught her invaluable lessons.