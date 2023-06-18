Canada and USA meet in the CONCACAF Nations League! Catch the CONCACAF Nations League odds series here, featuring our Canada-USA prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The United States pulled off a thrilling 3-0 win against Mexico in the semifinals, but the heated match resulted in two players being suspended for Sunday's big finale. The Stars and Stripes remain unbeaten in five games in this edition of the CONCACAF Nations League.

Meanwhile, Canada defeated a tough Panama side 2-0 to punch their ticket to the final showdown. The Canadians are currently on a three-game winning streak. They hope to build on these good results after going winless in the 2022 World Cup.

Here are the Canada-USA soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Nations League Odds: Canada-USA Odds

Canada: +250

USA: +105

Draw: +220

Over 2.5 Goals: +134

Under 2.5 Goals: -172

How to Watch Canada vs. USA

TV: Univision, TUDN USA, Univision NOW

Stream: Paramount+, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App, TUDN App, TUDN.com

Time: 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT

Why Canada Can Beat USA

Canada is ranked 47th in the FIFA Rankings. The Canadians are ahead of Paraguay, Ireland, Burkina Faso, and Slovakia. They are trailing Turkey, Norway, Ivory Coast, and Romania.

Spearheaded by star Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, Canada went 8-4-2 in CONCACAF Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, which created high expectations ahead of just their second World Cup appearance and first since 1986. However, John Herdman’s team was disappointed in Qatar, losing all three group matches against Belgium, Croatia, and Morocco.

Still, Canada is a dangerous opponent that would challenge the USA in this tourney. In four games in League A Group C, the Canadians got the tournament sweep against Curacao in a 6-0 scoreline but split the results with Honduras. In the semifinal match against Canada, the Canucks pushed for a win and a clean sheet. Canada had lesser ball possession (48%) and total shots (7), but they were able to capitalize on these efforts. Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies got into the scoresheet, with Kamal Miller and David getting assists.

Any US fan skeptical of whether Canada can hang with the impressive version of the USMNT we saw on Friday night should revisit the highlights from these teams’ Qatar World Cup qualifiers. In their first meeting, USA and Canada drew 1-1 in Nashville. USA lost 2-0 in Hamilton, Ontario, on January 30, 2022, in a match Canada played without Davies. While Canada did edge the U.S. across two qualifying games, it's in CONCACAF competitions is poor against its southern neighbors. Canada has only one win in seven attempts, a 2-0 home victory in group play of the previous CONCACAF Nations League.

Sunday night should offer similar intensity to Friday night’s USA-Mexico semifinal. But expect Canada, playing for its first trophy since it won the 2000 Gold Cup, to keep its composure much better than Mexico, who managed to turn the semifinal into a red card-fest.

Davies and David, who finished third in Ligue 1 with 24 goals this season, are not the only players that should concern USMNT fans. Winger Tajon Buchanan will test the USA back line in a way that no one for Mexico did on Friday night, and Cyle Larin is a dangerous striker who will challenge US center-backs Miles Robinson and Chris Richards.

Why USA Can Beat Canada

The USA ranks 13th in the FIFA Men's World rankings as of December 2022. The Americans trail Portugal, Spain, Morocco, and Switzerland. The Yankees are ahead of Germany, MExico, Uruguay, and Colombia.

A second-place finish in Group B of the World Cup pushed the USA to a Round of 16 exit against the Netherlands. Still, the USA remains the favorite to capture the championship despite these dilemmas. The Yankees were winless in friendly matches against Serbia (1-2) and Colombia (0-0) in January, but they are undefeated in this tournament. USA finished as table toppers in League A Group D, sweeping Grenada in a 12-1 aggregate score. They had a 2-1 advantage over El Salvador, where one match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Yankees had one of their best nights in a long time against Mexico. Christian Pulisic once again looked like a star against his national team’s biggest rival, and the USA was the better side from start to finish. Sadly, the quality performances of Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi (who scored off the bench), and the rest of the team were overshadowed by other things. Two players got red cards for retaliating after cynical play from El Tri late in the match, along with an off-field distraction of the news that Gregg Berhalter is returning as manager.

USA fielded a dangerous XI against El Tri that included Timothy Weah, Giovanni Reyna, and Pulisic playing just behind newly minted US striker Folarin Balogun. The results lived up to the hype that accompanied the lineup announcement prior to kickoff. Balogun showed flashes of brilliance during the game.

The U.S. might still see absences in defensive midfielder Tyler Adams and center back Tim Ream. Some holes still need to be filled because of second-half red cards issued to defensive midfielder Weston McKennie and fullback Sergino Dest. Other absentees include goalie Zack Steffen, forward Daryl Dike, center-back Cameron Carter-Vickers, and midfielder Malik Tillman.

The U.S. will again have the talent edge, but their defenders need to step up to cover some absent players. Walker Zimmerman, Antonee Robinson, Chris Richards, and Miles Robinson are expected to bring in their defensive sharpness.

Final Canada-USA Prediction & Pick

Both teams are coming in hot and are hungry to raise a trophy. However, despite some roster reduction, the Americans still have the better set of players on paper and on the pitch.

Final Canada-USA Prediction & Pick: USA (+105), Over 2.5 goals (+134)