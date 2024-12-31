ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Montreal Canadiens hit the road to take on the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday afternoon. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Canadiens-Golden Knights prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Canadiens-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canadiens-Golden Knights Odds

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: +202

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 6.5 (-104)

Under: 6.5 (-118)

How To Watch Canadiens vs. Golden Knights

Time: 3:00 PM ET/12:00 PM PT

TV: TSN2, RDS, Scripps Sports

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Canadiens Could Cover the Spread/Win

Montreal has won four of their last five games, so they are playing some of their best hockey. In those games, the Canadiens have taken a big step forward in the defensive zone. The Canadiens are allowing just 2.2 goals per game in their last five. That has come against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, and Detroit Red Wings twice. The Columbus Blue Jackets did get to them, but the Canadiens are playing well nonetheless.

Jake Evans has been on a tear lately. He has a point in each of the last six games, and he has scored a goal in each of the last five. Evans is not somebody that takes a lot of shots for the Canadiens, so he has found a way to be in the right spot at the right time, and it is not any coincidence. He is a big reason for the way Montreal is playing, and that needs to continue Tuesday afternoon. If Evans can keep up his point streak, the Canadiens will be in good position to win.

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

Vegas has won their last six games, and nine of their last 10. They are the hottest team in the NHL right now, and it is largely because of their ability to score goals. In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 3.70 goals per game. Vegas is taking 32.7 shots per game, and their shooting percentage is 11.3 percent. The way the Golden Knights are playing makes it very hard to bet against them, and that should be taken into consideration in this matchup.

Their ability to score goals is not going to take a hit in this game. Yes, the Canadiens have played much better in the defensive zone lately, but their season average is not good. Montreal has allowed 3.44 goals per game, which is the fifth-most in the NHL. Their goaltenders have the third-lowest save percentage, as well. Vegas scores the fourth-most goals per game this season, and they have the sixth-best shot percentage. The Golden Knights are not an easy team to contain, and that is not going to change Tuesday afternoon.

The Golden Knights are one of the best teams in the defensive zone, and in net. They are allowing just 2.00 goals per game in the last 10 games, and 2.72 goals on the season as a whole. Adin Hill is expected to be in net for this game, and he is having a great season. Hill is 16-5-2, and he allows 2.63 goals per game with a save percentage of .904. Expect the Canadiens to have a very tough time finding the back of the net in this game.

Final Canadiens-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

Both teams are playing great hockey, but the Golden Knights are just unstoppable right now. I am going to take Vegas to cover the spread.

Final Canadiens-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights -1.5 (+100)