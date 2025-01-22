ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Montreal Canadiens will head to Hockey Town to battle the Detroit Red Wings. It's an Original 6 clash at Little Caesars Arena as we share our NHL odds series and make a Canadiens-Red Wings prediction and pick.

The Canadiens are 26-17 in the past 43 games against the Red Wings. Yet, the Wings are 6-4 in the past 10 games against the Habs, including 3-2 in the past five games at Little Caesars Arena. The Canadiens have won both games this season.

Here are the Canadiens-Red Wings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canadiens-Red Wings Odds

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-225)

Moneyline: +116

Detroit Red Wings: -1.5 (+180)

Moneyline: -140

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+114)

How To Watch Canadiens vs Red Wings

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: FDSD

Why the Canadiens Could Cover the Spread/Win

When the Canadiens defeated the Red Wings 5-1, they did it by breaking out to a 3-1 lead early. Additionally, they scored first in the game at Detroit, too, and battled back when they fell behind. Patrick Laine had a goal over two games, while Cole Caufield had an assist. But the Habs need Nick Zuzuki to score to give them a good chance to win. Likewise, getting secondary scoring from Juraj Slafkowsky, who had a goal in the 5-1 win, will certainly help.

The Habs did not need to do a lot in the 5-1 win, firing 24 shots on net. Additionally, the Canadiens won 57 percent of the faceoffs. They also won despite going 1 for 5 on the powerplay. While that worked in that game, they might need to fire off more shots to give the offense a chance to generate scoring.

Sam Montembeault, who likely gets the start in this game, made 20 saves and allowed just one goal against the Red Wings. Ultimately, the defense helped a lot with 19 hits while blocking 12 shots. The Habs also killed off all four penalties. Amazingly, they did a good job of killing penalties against the Tampa Bay Lightning. They hope to replicate that feat against the Wings, who did not get a single powerplay chance on Tuesday in their battle against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Canadiens will cover the spread if Caufield, Laine, and Suzuki can skate freely and generate some scoring chances on the ice.

Why the Red Wings Could Cover the Spread/Win

Lucas Raymond has historically succeeded against the Canadiens but has not replicated it this season. Unfortunately, he could not do much in either loss against the Habs last month. The Red Wings look to him and Dylan Larkin to generate some scoring chances and do more to help. Sadly, it seems like the boost from the coaching change is wearing off, as the Wings scored just one goal against the Flyers. Therefore, there is still work to do.

When they lost 4-3 to the Habs at home last month, they held a 3-2 lead at one point but could not hold onto the lead. Unfortunately, mistakes and bad bounces doomed them in the end. While the defense struggled, the offense could not keep the pressure going. The Red Wings finished with 28 shots on goal in the 4-3 loss while winning 50 percent of the draws. However, they also failed on all four powerplay chances. In fact, they have gone 0 for 8 against the Habs on the powerplay this season.

The defense did not play well in either game. Ultimately, they finished with 12 hits and blocked 13 shots in the 4-3 loss. Overall, they were 5 for 7 on the penalty kill. The Red Wings are a team with plenty of skill players, with two a little past their prime. Yet, their defense can suffer when the rush chances don't go through. Cam Talbot and Alex Lyon must do well. Whoever gets the call in the net must find ways to stop the puck.

The Red Wings will cover the spread if their offense can generate chances and build an early lead. Then, the defense must prevent the Canadiens from getting too many good chances at the net.

Final Canadiens-Red Wings Prediction & Pick

The Canadiens are 29-18 against the spread, while the Red Wings are 28-19 against the odds. Moreover, the Habs are 14-9 against the spread on the road, while the Wings are 16-9 against the spread at home. The Canadiens are 23-21-1 against the over/under, while the Red Wings are 22-23-2 against the over/under.

The Canadiens have shown me more than the Red Wings recently. Additionally, the Habs have two wins over the Wings this season. While the Red Wings might finally snag a win, I see the Canadiens finding a way to cover the spread again.

Final Canadiens-Red Wings Prediction & Pick: Canadiens +1.5 (-225)