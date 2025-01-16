ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dallas Stars are among the few teams that have beaten the Montreal Canadiens over the past few weeks, but that doesn't mean the Habs won't be out for a vengeance to return the favor in this game. Montreal has been one of the surprise teams in the league, led by the return of Patrik Laine and the emergence of promising rookie Lane Hutson. The Stars haven't been performing as well as they would've liked, especially in their offense, but they have been finding ways to win games. They showed that with their 2-1 shootout victory over the Canadiens earlier this week. The Canadiens have been a good matchup for the Stars, as Dallas has won five of the last six and seven of the previous ten meetings. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canadiens-Stars prediction and pick.

Here are the Canadiens-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canadiens-Stars Odds

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-130)

Moneyline: +198

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+115)

Moneyline: -224

Over: 6 (-105)

Under: 6 (-115)

How To Watch Canadiens vs. Stars

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: TSN, Victory+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Canadiens Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Canadiens have passed nearly every test over the past few weeks and have a 7-2-1 record in their last ten games to prove it. The Stars were their shootout loss, but they bounced back from that result with a comeback victory over the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday night. Before the Dallas loss, the Canadiens had won six of their seven games, including victories over the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, and Washington Capitals. The Canadiens proving they could beat the league's best teams made people stop and think that the rebuild could end quicker than anyone predicted. What do they have to show for it? They sit a point back of the second wild card with a game in hand.

The Canadiens likely return to Jakub Dobes as the starter in this game after giving Sam Montembeault two consecutive starts against Dallas and Utah. They could throw a different look at the Stars, even though Montembeault stopped 35 of 36 shots in the shootout loss. It wouldn't be wise to leave Dobes on the bench much longer, as he has been stellar since making his NHL debut. Dobes is 3-0 in his first three starts, allowing just three goals for a .959 save percentage. The Canadiens' rebuild has been going well enough with the players they have still to debut, and it's becoming an embarrassment of riches when surprises come out of nowhere like Dobes.

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Stars are heating up, and their offense hopes the hot streak will continue into the second half of the season. Offense had been an issue, but the Stars are 8-1-1 over their last ten games and have scored four or more goals in three of their past five games. Are the Stars benefitting from playing only two teams currently in a playoff spot over those ten games? Possibly, but you can only play who the league puts before you.

Final Canadiens-Stars Prediction & Pick

The Stars have been red-hot over the past ten games, but so have the Canadiens, and it's rare to see a team win games over the same opponent in such proximity. It could be a false sense of hope in the sustainability of the Canadiens' run, but let's take Montreal to earn the upset in this meeting.

Final Canadiens-Stars Prediction & Pick: Canadiens ML (+198)