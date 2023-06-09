A superfight between undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and WBC super middleweight titleholder David Benavidez will not happen, according to Benavidez's promoter, Sampson Lewkowicz.

Lewkowicz said Benavidez, who is 27-0 (23 KOs), will shift his attention to David Morrell, the No. 4 contender at super middleweight by The Ring.

Alvarez is looking to fight Dmitry Bivol, who defeated him by unanimous decision May 2022, in a 175-pound rematch.

Once Alvarez returns to super middleweight, he is expected to fight Benavidez, who is the No. 1 contender according to The Ring.

Last week, Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported Benavidez's representatives were prepared to offer Alvarez a deal that included close to $50 million in guaranteed money. That seemed to be the most money Alvarez would make in his career (he made $45 million in his third fight with Gennadiy Golovkin).

Canelo Alvarez is rated as the No. 5 pound-for-pound fighter by The Ring. He is arguably the biggest name in boxing, but he is aging a bit.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He has had 63 fights in his career. Alvarez began his professional career when he was 15 years old.

Benavidez is the interim champ for the WBC. He earned the recognition with a technical knockout win over David Lemieux in May 2022.

He last defeated Caleb Plant by unanimous decision in March.

The fight between Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez has long been viewed as the best one that could be made at super middleweight. Benavidez has power, winning 23 of his fights by knockout.

Alvarez's closest fights have been against fighters who have pressured him and asserted their power. Benavidez is seemingly an opponent who has that ability.