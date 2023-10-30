Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers, on Saturday night, found themselves in a close contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers even though the Cavs were missing both Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. Haliburton, the Pacers' best player, didn't have the best of shooting nights. Before checking during the fourth quarter, Haliburton had just 10 points on 3-11 shooting, finding themselves in a dogfight against a shorthanded team.

However, Haliburton took control once he entered the game. The Pacers floor general shot 4-5 from the field, including 3-3 from deep, for 11 points, while setting up the two other buckets his team had during that span. Simply put, one of the league's best young point guards caught fire as the Pacers gained separation from the Cavs en route to a 125-113 victory.

It's interesting to know what exactly spurred Tyrese Haliburton to go on that kind of hot streak. In the end, Haliburton derived motivation from a Cavs fan who was telling him to tone down his complaining to the officials.

“I needed some external motivation to get myself going,” the Pacers star said, per Dustin Dopirak of Indystar via Cavaliers Nation. “I won’t say verbatim what he said, but he told me to basically stop whining. I’m like, ‘I’m a grown man. You’re not just going to talk to me how you want to.’ And, ‘You’re a grown man, too. You ask questions at your job. Don’t tell me how to do my job.’ It carried through from there. I had to talk to him to get myself going.”

Tyrese Haliburton was already seizing control of the game when he entered in the middle of the fourth quarter. But the Pacers guard truly took off when, following his complaint to the officials due to a Myles Turner foul, he heard the Cavs fan's heckling.

For Haliburton to be the best player on a contending team, he'll have to lead his team to victory not just from a playmaking standpoint, which is his game's biggest strength, but by scoring as well. This is exactly what he did for the Pacers on Saturday night. And now, it's looking like he'll be able to turn whatever vitriol comes his way into motivation for him to drive dagger after dagger into opposing fans' hearts.