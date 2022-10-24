Brock Boeser joins Quinn Hughes on sideline in big injury loss for Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks were hit with a disappointing Quinn Hughes injury update over the weekend, and now there’s another key player set to join him on the shelf. According to Bruce Boudreau, via Thomas Drance, Brock Boeser is considered day-to-day after picking up an injury. Meanwhile, Hughes, who was previously considered day-to-day, may actually be out a number of weeks.

Boeser is set to miss Monday’s clash against the Carolina Hurricanes, and could potentially miss the game against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, too.

As for Hughes, his chances of playing in those games are virtually zero, and it’s looking more likely that fans will next see him in November while he recovers from the injury.

The Canucks remain winless (0-4-2) through the first six games of the season and are hopeful of turning things around Monday night at home. Not having Brock Boeser or Quinn Hughes available will make that far more difficult for the team up against the likes of Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov, Brent Burns, and Co.

This season Boeser has featured in all six games for the Canucks. He has four points, all from assists, on the year, while averaging 16:40 on the ice per night. He played just 12:55 before exiting with the injury in Saturday night’s game against the Buffalo Sabres. After averaging 2.75 shots on goal per game last season, the 25-year-old Boeser has just nine shots in his first six games this year.

As for Hughes, the 23-year-old defenseman has five points in as many games, and is coming off a huge season in 2021-22 during which he recorded a career-high 68 points.

It’ll be some tough sledding for the Canucks while their two star players are sidelined, but they’ll look to pick up their first win of the year without Boeser and Hughes on Monday night.