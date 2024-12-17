ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It has been another disappointing year for the Chicago Blackhawks, and it won't get any easier as they host the Washington Capitals. The Capitals are one of the best teams in the league and have points in nine of their past ten games. Washington has also dominated Chicago over the past two seasons, sweeping back-to-back season series and scoring a combined 21 goals over the four games. The Blackhawks have been losing even more often than usual recently, and there aren't many reasons to believe they'll be anything more than a lottery team again this season. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Capitals-Blackhawks prediction and pick.

Here are the Capitals-Blackhawks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Capitals-Blackhawks Odds

Washington Capitals: -1.5 (+145)

Moneyline: -180

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +150

Over: 6 (+100)

Under: 6 (-120)

How To Watch Capitals vs. Blackhawks

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: CHSN, MNMT

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

It's important to realize that the Capitals are on the second night of a back-to-back and their third game in four days. They played a tough matchup with the Dallas Stars on Monday night, losing 3-1 on the road. Washington then had to get on a plane and travel to Chicago for this matchup. However, their past ten games have shown that the prospect of playing the second night of a back-to-back on the road does not scare the Capitals. They played the New York Islanders on November 29, traveled to play the New Jersey Devils the next night, and won 6-5. Then, Washington played the Toronto Maple Leafs on December 6 and traveled to play the Montreal Canadiens the next night, where they won 4-2. If there's a team you can trust on the second night of a back-to-back, it's the Capitals.

Why the Blackhawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The good news for the Blackhawks is that they need another center to form a one-two punch with Connor Bedard up front, and the top-five of the 2025 NHL Draft has an abundance of high-end centers. Suppose the Blackhawks continue on their current trajectory. In that case, they'll likely have a chance to choose one of Michael Misa, James Hagens, and Porter Martone, which would perfectly complement the generational center they drafted in 2023. Do you need a representation of how this season and the last five years for the Blackhawks have been going? We're talking about their NHL Draft chances for a regular season game in December.

Another positive for the Blackhawks is that Bedard has been heating up over his past five games, recording two goals and five assists. It isn't the type of numbers many Blackhawks fans expected when they drafted the young center, but it's integral to remember he is still one of the youngest players in the league. There is plenty of time for Bedard to figure it out and turn it around, but it'd be much easier for fans to accept another losing season if Bedard is the lone star. Bedard has 26 points in 31 games this season.

Final Capitals-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

The Capitals scored over five goals per game on a four-game winning streak over the Blackhawks, and there is no way Chicago can keep up with that pace if this game goes the same way. Washington has shown no signs of slowing down this season, and there isn't much hope they'll start showing those signs in this game.

Final Capitals-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick: Capitals ML (-180)