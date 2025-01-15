ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Capitals look to continue their point streak as they face the Ottawa Senators. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Capitals-Senators prediction and pick.

The Washington Capitals are 29-10-5 on the year, placing them first in the Metropolitan Division. Amidst Alex Ovechikin's chase for the all-time goals record, the Capitals have received points in eight straight games. Last time out, they faced the Anaheim Ducks. The Capitals struck first, scoring in the first period on a Brandon Duhaime goal, and then John Carlson would add to the lead in the period. Late in the second period, Ethen Frank would score his second goal of the year. Logan Thompson would stop all 19 shots he faced in the 3-0 victory for the Capitals.

Meanwhile, the Senators are 22-18-3 on the year, placing them in fifth in the Atlantic Division. They have won three straight including a Senators comeback win over the Stars. In their last game, they faced the New York Islanders. After a scoreless first period, Adam Guadette scored to break the tie in the second period. They would add an empty net goal in the third period, as Leevi Merilainen stopped all 24 shots he faced in a win over the Islanders.

Here are the Capitals-Senators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Capitals-Senators Odds

Washington Capitals: -1.5 (+205)

Moneyline: -118

Ottawa Senators: +1.5 (-260)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Capitals vs Senators

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

Dylan Strome leads the second line for the Capitals while leading the team in points and assists. Strome comes into the game with 12 goals and 34 assists on the year. Sixteen of those assists are on the power play, plus three of the goals. He is joined on the line by Connor McMichael and Tom Wilson. McMichael comes in with 17 goals and 15 assists this year. Wilson is fourth on the team in points with 18 goals and 14 assists.

Alex Ovechkin continues to score well, playing on the top line for the Capitals. Ovechkin comes into the game with 20 goals and 12 assists this year, with five goals and four assists on the power play this year. He is joined by Pierre-Luc Dubois. Dubois comes in with seven goals and 27 assists this year, sitting third on the team in points. Aliaksei Protas is second on the team in points this year and round out the line. He comes into the game with 18 goals and 18 assists.

Logan Thompson is expected to be in goal for the Capitals in this one. He is 19-2-2 on the year with a 2.23 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. His wins, goals-against average, and save percentage are all top five in the NHL. He has won eight straight starts, and given up one or fewer goals in five of the eight games.

The Capitals will face Anton Forsberg in goal for the Senators. Forsberg has lost his last eight starts, giving up three or more goals in each of them.

Why the Senators Could Cover the Spread/Win

Tim Stutzle leads the Senators in scoring this year, leading in both assists and points playing from the second line. He comes into the game with 14 goals and 29 assists, good for 43 total points. Further, he has two goals and 14 assists on the power play this year. He is joined on the line by Claude Giroux. Giroux is fourth on the team in points this year, coming in with nine goals and 19 assists on the year, with two goals and six assists on the power play. The Senators also get production from the blue line. Jake Sanderson comes in with two goals and 22 assists, with 14 assists on the power play.

Meanwhile, Drake Batherson and Brady Tkachuk lead the top line for the Senators. Batherson is second on the team in points this year, with 14 goals and 25 assists. He also has eight goals and 11 assists on the power play. Tkachuk is third on the team in points and leads the team in goals. He comes into the game with 18 goals and 20 assists on the year. The line is rounded out by Josh Norris, who has 15 goals and 10 assists.

Final Capitals-Senators Prediction & Pick

The Capitals come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. They have won or gone to overtime in eight straight games and scored well in the process. They have scored 27 goals in the last eight games. Meanwhile, they are fifth in goals against per game this year. The Senators are scoring just 2.88 goals per game this year, but they are the 18th in the NHL on the penalty kill. With the Capitals being third in the NHL on the power play, that will be the difference. Take the Capitals here.

Final Capitals-Senators Prediction & Pick: Capitals ML (-118)