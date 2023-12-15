Cardi B and Offset's breakup is getting uglier, with Cardi B going off on her ex on social media!

The breakup between Cardi B and Offset is getting pretty ugly. Cardi B confirmed earlier in the week that she and her husband Offset have broken up and she's currently single, and now she is unloading on her ex on social media.

Cardi B first took to X/Twitter, then Instagram Live to unleash an angry and emotional rant about what she sees as Offset's dishonest and classless moves toward her. Most of the posts have since been deleted, but they were captured and published by XXL Magazine.

The couple, who had been married for five years and share two children together, announced their split recently. Now Cardi B is lamenting that her former partner “really like to play games with me when I'm at my most vulnerable time. When I'm not the most confident. He like to play games with me because he knows I'm not an easy girl.”

The Instagram Live video continued, gaining steam, “Yesterday, I could have been out. I could have been chilling. I could have been this and that. He knows I'm in my house. He knows that I'm chilling. He knows I'm not doing the most, and I really been sparing you. I really been sparing you.”

Cardi B also called out Offset for doing her “dirty” for “so many f—ing years” while she helped his “motherf—ing a–“.

“Not even a f—ing thank you that I got from you b–ch a–.”

She also explained why she felt the need to unload all this vulnerability on social media, as opposed to Offset directly.

“And it's so crazy that I gotta go to the f—ing internet because whenever the f–k I tell you something you don't take s–t seriously,” she explained.

It's tough to hear the confident WAP rapper in such a vulnerable state, but she's clearly reeling from a messy breakup. Something tells me the Cardi B & Offset Meal from McDonald's isn't coming back anytime soon.