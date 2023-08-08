The St. Louis Cardinals travel to Tropicana Field to take on the Tampa Bay Rays for the first of three games. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Cardinals-Rays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Cardinals had a much needed off day on Monday after losing the weekend series to the Colorado Rockies. St. Louis is having a rough seaosn, but a lot of that stems from inconsistency on the mound. Coming into this game, the Cardinals have the ninth worst ERA in the MLB, ninth fewest quality starts, and the fourth highest WHIP. However, their hitters have done their best to pick up the slack. At the plate, the Cardinals are seventh in batting average, sixth in OPS, sixth in home runs, and 12th in runs. When the Cardinals pitch well, they win ball games.

The Rays have found themselves three games back in the AL East division after their rough July. However, they have started August off much better as they have started off the month 3-2. The Rays are still one of the best offenses in the MLB, but they have fallen off a little bit. They are fourth in runs scored, fourth in home runs, fourth in OPS, and 10th in batting average. On the mound, the Rays have dealt with a plethora of injuries. Their latest injury is to their Cy Young finalist in Shane McClanahan. Without him, the Rays rotation gets a lot weaker.

Miles Mikolas will be the starting pitcher for the Cardinals in this game. Zach Eflin will toe the rubber for the Rays.

Here are the Cardinals-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Rays Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-138)

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+115)

Over: 8.5 (-104)

Under: 8.5 (-118)

How To Watch Cardinals vs. Rays

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Sun

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

Mikolas started off rough, but he has picked it up big time and turned his season around a little bit. In his last six starts (not counting 7/27 against the Cubs), Mikolas has allowed three runs or less four times. The Rays do hit, but if Mikolas can find a way to hold them to three runs or less, the Cardinals will cover the spread. As underdogs, St. Louis just has to keep the game close, so Mikolas needs to hold the Rays down just enough. Mikolas' home and road splits are pretty similar, but his Road ERA is better. The Cardinals can cover this spread if Mikolas holds the Rays down.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

Eflin has been a very pleasant addition to the rotation for the Rays. He has pitched 122 1/3 innings, allowed 105 hits, struck out 121 batters, and walked only 17. This makes his WHIP 1.00, ERA 3,46, and oBA .230. However, at home, Eflin is one of the best pitchers in the MLB. Eflin has made 12 home starts, and he is 10-2 in those games. In 72 2/3 innings pitched at the Trop, Eflin has struck out 75 batters, walked just eight, and allowed opponents to hit just .207 off him. The Cardinals are a pretty good offense, but with how Eflin pitches at home, he should be able to shut them down.

Final Cardinals-Rays Prediction & Pick

This game should actually end up being pretty close. However, with the Rays being the home team, and Zach Eflin being on the mound, I lean towards the Rays. I will take Tampa Bay to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Cardinals-Rays Prediction & Pick: Rays -1.5 (+115), Under 8.5 (-118)