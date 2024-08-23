ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The St. Louis Cardinals are on the road to take on the Minnesota Twins. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Twins prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Cardinals-Twins Projected Starters

Andre Pallante vs. David Festa

Andre Pallante (5-6) with a 4.07 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 79.2 innings pitched, 60K/31BB, .244 oBA

Last Start: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Win, 7 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 11 games, 6 starts, 3.16 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 37 innings pitched, 27K/15BB, .221 oBA

David Festa (2-2) with a 4.96 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 32.2 innings pitched, 39K/9BB, .260 oBA

Last Start: at Texas Rangers: No Decision, 5 innings, 6 hits, 2 runs, 0 walks, 6 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 3 games, 2 starts, 6.39 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 12.2 innings pitched, 16K/5BB, .296 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Twins

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +124

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Twins

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports North

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Pallante has made two good starts in a row. One home, and one away. The starts came against the Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Dodgers, so the teams were no pushovers. In those two games, Pallante has combined for 12.2 innings pitched, seven hits allowed, three earned runs allowed, and nine strikeouts. he has walked six, but the walks have not seemed to hurt him lately. If he can have another good start, the Cardinals will be able to win this game.

The Cardinals need to hit the ball to win this game. Festa has done a very good job this season, but he has some struggles. Mainly, Festa gives up quite a few barrels, and not a lot of ground balls. That means he gives up fly balls, and they are hit hard. The Cardinals have to barrel some fly balls in this game. If they can do that, the Cardinals will win this game.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Festa has been throwing the ball really well lately. In his past five starts, Festa has a 2.38 ERA through 22.2 innings pitched. The Twins have only won three of those five starts, but Festa kept them in the game each time. In those 22.2 innings, Festa has 31 strikeouts to seven walks, and he has allowed just 18 hits. He needs to have another start like that if they want to beat the Cardinals Friday night.

Minnesota has a very good offense this season. They are top 10 in batting average, slugging percentage, home runs, on-base percentage, and they have the ninth-fewest strikeouts in the MLB. They will have a great chance to do some damage off Pallante in this game, as well. Pallante is not a strikeout pitcher, and he gives up a lot of contact. If the Twins can make that contact hard, they will be able to win this game.

Final Cardinals-Twins Prediction & Pick

Festa has been very good lately, and the Twins are overall the better team. I think that will continue in this game Friday night. Pallante, on the other hand, has been okay. I do not think he will do bad, but I do think the Twins will get to him a little bit. I will be taking the Twins to beat the Cardinals straight up.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Cardinals-Twins Prediction & Pick: Twins ML (-146)