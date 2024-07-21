The St. Louis Cardinals will conclude their three-game series with the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at Truist Park. It's time to sizzle in Atlanta as we share our MLB odds series and make a Cardinals-Braves prediction and pick.

Cardinals-Braves Projected Starters

Miles Mikolas vs. Max Fried

Miles Mikolas (7-8) with a 5.13 ERA

Last Start: Mikolas struggled in his last outing, going 5 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs, eight hits, and striking out two in a loss to the Chicago Cubs.

2024 Road Splits: Mikolas has done better on the road, going 6-4 with a 3.98 ERA over 11 starts away from Busch Stadium.

Spencer Schwellenbach (3-4) with a 4.34 ERA

Last Start: Schwellenbach dominated in his last time out, going seven strong innings, allowing just one run, three hits, striking out three, and walking only one in a win over the San Diego Padres.

2024 Home Splits: Schwellenbach has done better at home, going 2-2 with a 3.68 ERA at Truist Park.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Braves Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-166)

Moneyline: +132

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -156

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Braves

Time: 1:35 PM ET/10:35 AM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals have remained consistent this season, and they came into Saturday with a record of 50-46, clinging to the second wildcard spot in the National League. Additionally, they are currently second in the NL Central and just 4 1/2 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers. Much of their success has been attributed to their young players, who are taking over the reins of this team from the veterans.

Masyn Wynn has been an exceptional leadoff hitter. He hopes to continue setting the stage for the rest of the lineup to drive him in. Alec Burleson has been strong this season and hopes to continue this production in the second half. Overall, he has been steady, coming into the weekend with a batting average of .288 with 17 home runs, 53 RBIs, and 41 runs. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado are the veterans of this team, and both are struggling. They hope to have a good second half and put up numbers.

Mikolas had two quality starts before his recent struggles. Significantly, he will attempt to make a rotation that is just 21st in the majors in team ERA better. When Mikolas exits the game, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is seventh in baseball in team ERA. If they have a lead in the ninth, they will hand the ball to Ryan Helsley, who is 3-2 with a 2.36 ERA with 32 saves in 34 chances.

The Cardinals will cover the spread if their young players and veterans can combine to produce some big innings. Then, they need a good outing from Mikolas.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves have dealt with numerous injuries that have stunted their potential this season. Regardless, Atlanta currently holds claim over the top wildcard spot. Much of their success has been attributed to an offense that continues to batter the baseball despite losing Ronald Acuna for the season.

Marcell Ozuna is a monster on the field and continues to showcase his amazing power and ability to place the baseball anywhere around the diamond. Significantly, he has kept this lineup intact while some others have struggled. Matt Olson and Austin Riley are both underwhelming this season after bashing the baseball to infinity last season. Thus, they hope to do better in the second half of the season.

Schwellenbach will look to have another good start. Ultimately, he hopes it's a sign of things to come. When Schwellenbach comes out of the game, he will hand it over to a bullpen that is the second-best in baseball. When Atlanta needs a save, they will turn it over to close Raisel Iglesias, who is 1-1 with a 2.02 ERA with 22 saves in 24 chances.

The Braves will cover the spread if their bats can awaken and they can pummel the baseball. Then, they need more domination from Fried.

Final Cardinals-Braves Prediction & Pick

The Cardinals are just 21-29 against the spread this season, while the Braves are only 21-31 against the run line. That illustrates an ongoing pattern where both teams have won close games. Mikolas is tough to trust these days. Additionally, so is Schwellenbach. We don't really like either pitcher in this one. But we do like the Cardinals to keep it close and give the Braves a fight. The Cardinals will cover the spread on the road.

Final Cardinals-Braves Prediction & Pick: St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-166)