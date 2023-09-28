The NL Central champion Milwaukee Brewers host the St. Louis Cardinals. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Brewers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Yesterday it was a 3-2 victory for the Brewers. The Cardinals took a lead in the second inning on a sacrifice fly that scored Lars Nootbar and added to the lead on a wild pitch in the sixth. The 2-0 lead would not hold though. The Brewers scored twice in the bottom of the sixth, aided by a throwing error of the Cardinals. A Tyrone Taylor double an inning later would give the Brewers a lead they would hold onto for the rest of the game.

At 89-69 on the season, the Brewers have won the NL Central. They will be sitting in the third seed in the playoffs, giving them a match-up with the third Wild Card team. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are 69-89 on the season and are all but assured a last-place finish in the NL Central.

Here are the Cardinals-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Brewers Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-125)

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+104)

Over: 8 (-122)

Under: 8 (+100)

How To Watch Cardinals vs. Brewers

TV: BSMW/BSWI

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals have struggled at the plate as of late. In the last ten games, they have scored more than three runs just three times, winning each of those games. On the season, the Cardinals rank 19th in runs scored, while sitting 15th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging. Masyn Winn has been driving in the bulk of the runs for the Cardinals in the last week. While he is hitting just .125 in the last week with a .273 on-base percentage, he has a home run and driving in five runs. Still, the only run he has scored has been on his home run.

Richie Palacios and Luken Bakers are the only other Cardinals with more than one RBI in the last week. Palacios is hitting .263 in the last week with three doubles. He has driven in three as well and scored once. Baker is hitting .250 in the last week with a .429 on-base percentage. He has a home run and three RBIs while scoring three times.

The Cardinals are not hitting well as a group as of late. They are hitting just .199 in the last week while having a .228 on-base percentage. The Cardinals have just 11 extra-base hits, with three home runs. They have also scored just 15 runs in the last week on an expected 16.1 runs.

The Cardinals will be sending Dakota Hudson to the mound for the start today. He is 6-2 on the season with a 4.95 ERA. This month has been up and down. While he has two starts in which he went six or more innings giving up two or fewer runs, he also has two starts of going five or fewer innings and giving up five or more runs. This month he has an ERA of 5.93 while the Cardinals have gone 3-2 in his starts.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

For the Brewers, when they are winning, they are getting solid pitching. In the last five wins, they have given up a combined eight runs. On the year, the Brewers rank first in the majors in team ERA, while sitting second in WHIP and first in opponent batting average. They will send Corbin Burnes to the mound today. He is 10-8 on the year with a 3.46 ERA. He ranks in the top 20 in baseball in ERA, strikeouts, and WHIP this year. This month he has two starts in which he has not given up a run. Burnes has pitched 24.2 innings this month over four starts, giving up eight runs and having a 2.92 ERA. Still, the Brewers are just 2-2 in those starts.

At the plate this year, the Brewers rank 17th in runs scored, while sitting 25th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging. Carlos Santana comes into the game hitting well. In the last week, he is hitting .471 with a .500 on-base percentage. He has two doubles and a home run with six RBIs in the last week. Santana has also scored twice. Meanwhile. Christian Yelich is also hot. He is hitting .353 in the last week with two home runs and two doubles. That has helped him drive in five runs, while he has scored six times in the last week.

Capping the solid play is Willy Adames. He is hitting .250, but getting on base at a .400 rate. Adames has hit two doubles but has yet to drive in a run. Still, he has scored four times in the last week. He is one of four Brewers to have scored four or more times in the last week.

William Contreras is also hitting hot. In the last week, he is hitting .409 with a .500 on-base percentage. He has three doubles, but just two RBIs in the last week. He also has scored three times. As a team, the Brewers are hitting fairly well. They are hitting .250 in the last week with a .325 on-base percentage. Further, they have made the most of their scoring opportunities. They have scored 31 runs in the last week on an expected total of just 28.6 runs.

Final Cardinals-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The Brewers are locked into the third seed in the NL Playoffs. The only question for them now is who they are going to be facing. This will be the final tune-up before the playoffs for Corbin Burnes, and with him most likely starting the first game of the playoffs, it is likely he will not go deep into the game. Still, he will give the Brewers a pitching edge in this game. With how poorly the Cardinals are hitting, that should be enough. Expect the Brewers to only score a few runs, but with Burnes and one of the best bullpens in the major, that will be enough to get them the win in this one.

Final Cardinals-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5 (+104)