Actress and model Carmen Electra is changing her name to, well, Carmen Electra.

She’s legally getting her name changed from her birth name, Tara Leigh Patrick, to her made-up name, TMZ reports.

The name change requested was filed on December 29, 2023. It’s unclear whether it’s been granted.

She’s been known as Carmen for quite a while now. It started in the ’90s with Baywatch. Plus, she married Dennis Rodman, which shot her and her name to fame even more.

The model was born in 1972 in Sharonville, Ohio, IMDb notes. It was Cincinnati, Ohio, where. she grew up. She became famous when she was spotted by a scout for the musician Prince in Los Angeles at 18. From there, she was his opening act on his 1992 Diamonds and Pearls Tour and continued to work with him after the tour ended.

Electra co-starred in Baywatch as Lani McKenzie, a lifeguard. Plus, she hosted MTV’s Singled Out, a game show.

Recently, her Baywatch co-star, Nicole Eggert, revealed that she had breast cancer.

As for Electra these days, she’s on OnlyFans. It’s a website for fans to pay for a subscription to their favorite celebrity or person, Rolling Stones reports.

Most recently, she appeared in the Good Burger sequel that stars Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson.

“It’s for kids, but I also think all the kids that watched the first one that are grown up now will enjoy it, and they can watch it with their kids, too,” she said.

We’re wishing Carmen Electra all the best with that name change. Hopefully, it gets approved soon so the public can keep calling her by it.