After getting hit with some technical difficulties, Carrie Underwood pivoted during her performance at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

When it was time for Underwood to perform “America the Beautiful,” the backing track for her would not work. It played for a moment before going silent. Those in attendance, including Trump, Underwood, and Joe Biden, stood there awkwardly while waiting for it to begin.

Ultimately, Underwood ended up performing the song a Capella. She made the most out of a tough situation, and she still got to perform either way.

Carrie Underwood and the other performers at President Donald Trump's inauguration

While Underwood had the most viral performance at the inauguration of President-elect Trump, she was not the only performer. Lee Greenwood, Christopher Macchio, Village People, Nelly, and Jason Aldean were also set to perform. Additionally, Snoop Dogg performed at the Inaugural Crypto Ball as well.

For Underwood, it was her first public performance since New Year's Eve. She headlined the 2024 Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve broadcast. During the show, she performed a medley of her big hits “Church Bells,” “Pink Champagne,” and “Before He Cheats.”

Her last concert tour, Denim & Rhinestones, recently wrapped in March 2023. Underwood performed two legs and 43 shows during the tour.

Additionally, she performs a Las Vegas residency titled Reflection. The residency began in 2021 and will conclude in 2025. Currently, Underwood has nine final shows planned for 2025.

She will resume her Las Vegas residency on March 26, 2025. Underwood will perform shows through April 12, 2025. The shows take place at the Resorts World Theatre.

Underwood is best known for her hit songs “Jesus, Take the Wheel” and “Before He Cheats.” Her career was launched by her participation in the fourth season of American Idol. She won the season and has since released several hit albums.