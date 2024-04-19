Two-time Academy Award-winning actress Cate Blanchett's production company Dirty Films has recently acquired the movie rights to Sydney Theatre Company's modern adaptation of Oscar Wilde's The Picture Of Dorian Gray, Deadline exclusively reported.
The play is current on a hit run at London's West End.
Succession star Sarah Snook won an Olivier Award recently for best actress for her performance in the play's latest version.
The Picture of Dorian Gray with 21st century tech
Blanchett's partner in Dirty Films and husband Andrew Upton is developing the film version with the show's writer Kip Williams. His adaptation is a technical feat of a one-woman show with its protagonist playing all 26 roles.
In Sydney, the parts were first performed by Eryn Jean Norvill in several sold-out shows all across Australia. Blanchett attended Snook's most recent run on its opening night in London early this year.
There's no news on casting as of yet since the project is currently in development for film. However, there are plans for the production to head to Broadway next year.
Williams is stepping down from his position as artistic director the Sydney Theatre Company at the end of the year. He is known for his use of live camera feeds and screens on stage, as he did in The Picture of Dorian Gray. He calls this style cine-theatre. Williams and Upton have collaborated on several projects.
Wilde's only novel tells the story of the eponymous character who sells his soul for eternal youth and beauty. The picture is actually Dorian's portrait painted by his friend Basil who thoroughly appreciates his beauty. Dorian then meets Lord Henry Wotton and is influenced by the aristocrat's hedonistic lifestyle.
As he pursues the life of a libertine and takes advantage of every amoral experience life has to offer all the while remaining young and beautiful, his portrait ages and serves as a record of all of Dorian's sins.
Dirty Films is headed by Blanchett, Upton and Coco Francini. The company produced the six-time Academy Award nominee 2015 film Carol (which starred Blanchett and Rooney Mara), 2023's The New Boy (also with Blanchett) and Fingernails (Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed).
From 2008 to 2013, the husband and wife team headed up the Sydney Theatre Company. Blanchett has several upcoming projects Borderlands with Kevin Hart, Rumours with Alicia Vikander and Steven Soderbergh's Black Bag with Vikander's husband Michael Fassbender.