ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center. It will be a possible NBA Finals preview as we share our NBA odds series and make a Cavaliers-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Thunder lead the head-to-head series 71-53. Recently, the Cavs edged out the Thunder 129-122 last week. The Thunder and Cavaliers have split the last 10 games. Additionally, the Thunder are 3-2 in the past five games at home against the Cavaliers.

Here are the Cavaliers-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Thunder Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +142

Oklahoma City Thunder: -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Thunder

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: truTV and TNT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Many people believe the Cavaliers are the best team in the Eastern Conference, and there is legitimate reason to believe it. The Cavs have looked unstoppable for most of the season, putting up buckets without issues. Scoring has not been an issue in Cleveland, as the Cavs rank first in points and field-goal shooting percentage. It helped them topple the Thunder last week.

The Cavaliers shot 52.2 percent from the floor, including 41.7 percent from beyond the arc. Also, the Cavs got multiple chances at the charity stripe, converting 74.1 percent (20 for 27) from the line. Jarrett Allen led the Cavs with 25 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 9 for 11. Additionally, he went 7 for 10 at the free-throw line. Evan Mobley also thrived, tallying 21 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 8 for 13. Darius Garland added 18 points while shooting 7 for 15 from the floor.

The most impressive factor about the win over the Thunder was that they did it despite massive struggles from Donovan Mitchell. Unfortunately, Mitchell only managed 11 points while shooting 3 for 16 from the floor. Despite his struggles, the Cavaliers overcame it, and still managed to outlast the best team in the West. Dean Wade also helped, adding 11 points while shooting 4 for 5. Likewise, Max Strus came off the bench with 17 points while shooting 6 for 7.

The Cavaliers also barely won the board battle 40-38, including 12 offensive rebounds. This helped them get some extra chances to allow themselves to pull away. While the defense was not the greatest, they still held the Thunder to 35.5 percent from the triples, ensuring minimal damage.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if they can continue to shoot the ball well and convert on their chances at the charity stripe. Then, they must continue to win the board battle.

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recently hit 10,000 points and will look to keep scoring more as he welcomes the Cavs into the Paycom Center. Yet, he was not enough to beat the Cavaliers last week. While Gilgous-Alexander played well enough, scoring 31 points while shooting 13 for 27, he must do more, whether it's scoring more or finding his teammates for open chances.

Jalen Williams was solid in the last game against the Cavs, scoring 25 points while shooting 9 for 17 from the floor. Meanwhile, Isaiah Hartenstein added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Cason Wallace added 15 points, while Andrew Wiggins came off the bench with 11 points.

The Thunder were not bad overall. Ultimately, they shot 53.3 percent from the field. Yet, as previously mentioned, their shooting from beyond the arc was not good. The Thunder need their best snipers to hit their shots from the triples to keep pace with the Cavaliers. Likewise, they shot 88.2 percent from the charity stripe (15 for 17).

This game had some positives, as they also had nine steals to force 15 turnovers. Moreover, they blocked five shots. But the Thunder also turned the ball over 13 times themselves. They cannot replicate that if they want to win this game.

The Thunder will cover the spread if Gilgeous-Alexander and friends can convert on their shooting chances and also do well from the three-point line. Then, they must contain the Cavaliers and not allow them multiple chances.

Final Cavaliers-Thunder Prediction & Pick

The Cavaliers are 27-12 against the spread, while the Thunder are 25-12-3 against the odds. Moreover, the Cavaliers are 13-4 against the spread on the road, while the Thunder are 12-5-1 against the odds at home. The Cavs are 10-1 against the spread when facing the Western Conference, while the Thunder are 10-3 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference.

These are the two best teams in the NBA. The Cavaliers are 14-3 away from home, while the Thunder are 16-2 at home. I think the Thunder have the talent to overcome the Cavaliers. Subsequently, I believe they will feed off the crowd's energy at Paycom Center and overcome the Cavaliers while barely covering the spread at home.

Final Cavaliers-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Thunder -3.5 (-112)