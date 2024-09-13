The latest edition of the popular NBA2K video game series, 2K25, is finally available, meaning basketball fans worldwide can lace up their sneakers and hit the court to play as their favorite NBA stars. However, fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers may be disappointed with the ratings given to some of their favorite players, especially superstar guard Donovan Mitchell. Did the game’s developers underrate Mitchell? What about other Cavs stars like Evan Mobley and Darius Garland? Let's dive in and take a closer look.

Donovan Mitchell's rating (92) is laughable



All season long, Donovan Mitchell repeatedly proved that he was the best shooting guard and one of the best overall players in the NBA. Some would even argue that Mitchell is a top-ten player. However, it appears the developers for NBA 2K25 think otherwise.

Mitchell is ranked fourteenth overall, sandwiched between Jaylen Brown and Jalen Brunson. Just ahead of Brunson are Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker, and Anthony Davis. While Edwards, Booker, and Davis have made deeper playoff runs, and Davis won a championship, they still don't hold a candle to Mitchell.

Mitchell plays the same position as Edwards and Booker and, statistically speaking, outperforms them. Mitchell also has no losing record to either player, going 10-8 overall against Edwards (2-2) and Booker (8-6). The Cavs superstar also has more playoff and All-Star appearances than either player.

So, something is amiss at the NBA 2K25 offices. Again, Davis has a legitimate argument over Mitchell due to his championship ring. The same goes for Davis being better than Mitchell in terms of individual accolades. Either way, keeping Mitchell out of NBA 2k25's top ten is laughable and should be remedied once the regular season begins.

NBA 2k25 is discounting the ability of Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, and the Cavs

When looking at rankings on Cleveland's virtual roster, something seems amiss. Sure, it makes sense that Mitchell is at the very top – he's the Cavs' best player and, as you saw above, one of the best players in the NBA. But looking further down, things are a little confusing.

Right after Mitchell is Evan Mobley, and again, the ranking makes sense. Mobley is the Miles Morales to Mitchell's Peter Parker. But Mobley's 86 overall ranking is identical to what it was in NBA 2K24 and only a hair above his 84 overall ranking in NBA 2K23, Mobley's sophomore season.

It is ludicrous to say that Mobley has only marginally improved since his breakout rookie campaign. The game acknowledges that Mobley is one of the league's best interior defenders. However, it totally ignores Mobley's improvements as a playmaker and three-point shooting threat.

Perhaps NBA 2K25‘s developers will bump Mobley's offensive numbers once they see him in head coach Kenny Atkinson's offense. But those are only minor gripes compared to Garland, who is a staggering 82 overall in NBA 2K25, just ahead of Cleveland's bench players.

While the game respects Garland's playmaking and three-point shooting understanding, it's a fall from grace. When NBA 2K24 launched, Garland was ranked 86 overall and was considered one of the best point guards in the game. Granted, Garland was injured and inconsistent at times last year. However, to say that he's on the same level as Caris LeVert, Cleveland's sixth man, is a joke.

Moreover, based on NBA 2K25‘s rankings, Garland is on the same level as Jalen Suggs, Alex Caruso, and Coby White. While all three players are solid, they're roleplayers, which is something Garland isn't. Like Mobley, Garland will show more in Atkinson's system. But Garland is primed for a bounce-back season this year. He must let NBA 2K25 know they're wrong about their decision.