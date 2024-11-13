The Cleveland Cavaliers are the hottest team in the NBA right now. Despite several injuries, Cleveland has raced to a 12-0 start. After defeating the Chicago Bulls 119-113, the Cavs face another formidable opponent: the Philadelphia 76ers.

This will be the first of three matchups between Cleveland and Philadelphia. Both sides meet again in Cleveland in late December, with their final meeting in Philadelphia in late January.

Considering the Cavs and 76ers have late-season ambitions, every game will matter for the final Eastern Conference Standings. Last season, Philadelphia and Cleveland split the season series with a 2-2 record against each other.

The average margin of victory in last year's season was just four points. So, depending on whoever is available in every matchup this season could play a part in either team's Eastern Conference standings.

Who is available for the 76ers versus the Cavs?

Philadelphia will enter this matchup with tired legs. This will be the second game in a back-to-back for the 76ers. Before Cleveland came to town, Philadelphia hosted the New York Knicks, losing 111-99 in their first NBA Cup matchup.

While it was a blowout, the 76ers did see Joel Embiid and Paul George take the court for the first time together. Injuries have kept the duo from playing together, and their availability against the Cavs is up in the air.

Philadelphia isn't ruling out the possibility that Embiid and George could suit up against the Cavs. 76ers head coach Nick Nurse said that both of them will get checked out, which would determine whether they'll be available.

The only player who is unavailable for the 76ers is star guard Tyrese Maxey, who is dealing with a strained right hamstring. Maxey left the Sixers' loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in the second half due to right hamstring soreness.

At the time, the Nurse called the decision “precautionary.” However, after evaluation, it was revealed that Maxey would miss at least a week with the injury.

Maxey has been the Sixers' best player this season and the main reason they've been at all competitive without Embiid and George in the lineup. Maxey was averaging a team and career-high 27.6 points this season, so his absence has been felt.

The Cavs' not having to deal with the 76ers' best players might be a blessing in disguise since Cleveland could be without Jarrett Allen, their early-season MVP. Allen, who is dealing with a lower left leg strain, is listed as questionable heading into their matchup with the Sixers and will likely be a game-time decision.

The big man appeared to be hobbling toward the end of Cleveland's nail-biter win over Chicago. So, if Allen is unavailable against Philadelphia, especially if Embiid can play, things could be challenging for the Cavs.

Who is available for Cleveland on the road against Philadelphia?

Allen only played three minutes in the fourth quarter and remained on the bench during crunch time against the Bulls. This season, Allen is averaging 13.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks. However, given how important Allen is to the Cavs' on-court success, the Cavs will cautiously handle his leg injury.

Cleveland sharpshooter Sam Merrill, like Allen, is also questionable and will likely be a game-time decision due to lingering left ankle soreness. Merrill has dealt with it for a while but has yet to miss a game this season. The sharpshooter averages 6.8 points a game while shooting 36 percent from behind the arc on 5.0 attempts a game.

The only players ruled out for the Cavs against the 76ers are Emoni Bates (knee, NBA G League assignment) and Max Strus (ankle). Bates remains sidelined, rehabbing after preseason knee surgery.

Hopefully, Bates will soon be available for the Cleveland Charge, Cleveland's NBA G League affiliate. However, no update has been given on when Bates will return to the court.

Cleveland's matchup with Philadelphia will be the 13th straight regular-season game without Strus. The Cavs sharpshooter sprained his right ankle during individual workouts. After confirming the sprain's severity, it was announced that Strus would be reevaluated after six weeks of treatment and rehabilitation.

That timeline suggests he’ll remain sidelined for at least Cleveland's first 20 regular-season contests. With Strus still sidelined, Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro have stepped up for the Cavs in his place. Cleveland head coach Atkinson said the team's starting small forward will depend on the competition.

Considering the 76ers' size, there's a good chance Wade will draw the start. In his sixth season with Cleveland, Wade has averaged 5.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 22.2 minutes per game. Wade also connects on 35.9% of his 3.9 three-point attempts per game.