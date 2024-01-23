CD Projekt is considering adding multiplayer features to the upcoming Cyberpunk 2, enhancing gameplay and interactivity.

In the wake of the challenging debut of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt, the renowned Polish video game developer, is refocusing its efforts on upcoming projects, including a sequel to the controversial game and the next chapter in The Witcher series. This move signals a crucial phase in the company's strategy to not only recover from past setbacks but also to innovate in the realm of interactive storytelling and gaming experiences.

Cyberpunk Sequel ‘Orion' Currently In Early Development

The sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, presently codenamed Orion, is in the early stages of development. CD Projekt anticipates a dedicated team of around 80 members working on this project by the end of the year. In a significant development, the company is contemplating the introduction of a multiplayer mode in Cyberpunk 2. This feature, initially planned for Cyberpunk 2077, was scrapped due to the original game's troubled launch.

The details surrounding the potential multiplayer aspect of Cyberpunk 2 remain largely under wraps. Co-CEO Michal Nowakowski has been reticent about revealing specifics. However, given the increasing popularity of multiplayer components in open-world games, as evidenced by the success of platforms like GTA Online, the gaming community is abuzz with speculation about how CD Projekt might execute this ambitious addition.

Cyberpunk Sequel Set To Expand The Branching Storylines

Regarding the narrative aspect of Cyberpunk 2, it is hinted that the game will feature more expansive branching storylines, influenced by the player's choice of life paths. This element, familiar to players of Cyberpunk 2077 through the Street Kid, Corpo, and Nomad options, is expected to be more pronounced in the sequel. Key gameplay decisions, including the choice between first-person and third-person perspectives, are still in the process of being finalized.

Concurrently, CD Projekt is also advancing with the development of the next installment in The Witcher series, codenamed Polaris. The company is aiming to build a robust team of approximately 400 individuals for this project by mid-2024. Industry analysts project a potential release date for the new Witcher game in 2026 or 2027. Known for its rich narrative depth and immersive world-building, The Witcher series remains a cornerstone of CD Projekt's portfolio.

CD Projekt CEO, Addresses The Ever-Evolving Role Of AI In The Industry

Addressing the evolving role of artificial intelligence in game development, joint CEO Adam Badowski emphasized the company's stance on this technology. He highlighted that while AI can augment certain development processes, it is not a substitute for human creativity and expertise. This statement reflects a balanced approach, recognizing the efficiencies AI can bring while underscoring the irreplaceable value of human ingenuity in crafting engaging gaming experiences.

In light of the lessons learned from Cyberpunk 2077's launch, Badowski asserted that CD Projekt has implemented enhanced production processes. These improvements are aimed at preventing the recurrence of issues that marred the release of Cyberpunk 2077. The company's leadership has expressed confidence in these revised strategies, indicating a commitment to delivering polished and well-received titles in their upcoming projects.

As CD Projekt navigates the complexities of game development in an ever-evolving industry, the anticipation surrounding Cyberpunk 2 and the next Witcher game grows. The potential inclusion of multiplayer in Cyberpunk 2 marks a significant pivot for the company, reflecting its willingness to explore new territories in game design.

