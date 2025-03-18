50 Cent never misses an opportunity to crack a joke, and Tracy Morgan’s courtside mishap at a New York Knicks game was no exception. The rap mogul took to Instagram to poke fun at Morgan after the comedian was seen vomiting courtside during Monday night’s game, per Complex.

“Damn Tracy WTF going on bro,” 50 captioned a photo of Morgan mid-incident, playfully suggesting that the Saturday Night Live alum might have had too much of his Branson cognac. Of course, fans were quick to point out that Morgan has been sober for years, a well-documented part of his recovery journey following past struggles with alcohol.

Tracy Morgan Addresses the Incident

Morgan, known for his quick wit, responded with humor despite the situation. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, he reassured fans that he was fine and that food poisoning was the culprit.

“Thank you for all your concern! I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning,” Morgan wrote from his hospital bed. He also expressed gratitude to the Madison Square Garden staff for taking care of him and even joked about his unexpected contribution to the Knicks’ success.

“More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court, so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs 😅 #goknicks,” he quipped.

Morgan’s condition was serious enough for him to be escorted out of the arena in a wheelchair, but his lighthearted attitude helped ease fans’ concerns. The Knicks organization also wished him well, stating, “We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside.”

50 Cent’s Signature Style

While 50’s jab was typical of his social media antics, some fans found it a bit misplaced given Morgan’s health history. The comedian survived a near-fatal 2014 crash when a Walmart truck collided with his minibus, leaving him with multiple severe injuries. Since then, he has been open about his recovery, including his commitment to sobriety.

Still, Tracy Morgan seemed unbothered by the rapper’s remark, and given his comedic background, he likely appreciated the playful banter. As always, 50 Cent remains one of the most unfiltered voices in pop culture, never passing up a moment to stir the pot.