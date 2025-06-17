Aaron Rodgers might have convinced fans that he tied the knot, but his family thinks otherwise.

Rodgers, who recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, revealed that he got married to his girlfriend, Brittani. While a ceremony celebrating their love might have taken place instead of a “legally binding wedding,” Rodgers' family is “unconvinced the marriage is real,” according to a source per the New York Post.

Fans first caught wind of Rodgers' relationship when he spoke to Pat McAfee back in December. He casually brought up his girlfriend when talking about Christmas shopping.

“There was one package left for my girlfriend Brittani that hadn’t showed up yet,” Rodgers said.

He clarified that his girlfriend was not Britney Spears and that she spells her name with an “I” at the end.

Before changing the topic, McAfee grilled Rodgers a little bit more suggesting that he was “in love” with his new partner, and he replied smiling brightly, “It's a good feeling boys. It is.”

In their April conversation, Rodgers confirmed that he was in a “serious relationship.”

AJ Hawk, who was a former teammate of Rodgers and is a close friend of the Super Bowl champion previously shared similar sentiments to the Steelers quarterback's family on his marriage.

“It was not a wedding party from what we knew,” Hawk said Tuesday, May 6, on The Pat McAfee Show. “To tell you the truth, I don’t know if I have any answers on that situation. He’s very private and mysterious when it comes to things like that, and this is definitely one of those, for sure.”

The rumors about Rodgers being married began when the athlete was seen out seemingly wearing a wedding band. He later confirmed that he had gotten married at the Steelers minicamp last week. Details on Rodgers' new wife Brittani and the wedding seem bleak as Rodgers' younger brother did not attend the ceremony.

“Jordan and JoJo didn’t go to the wedding and don’t even know anything really about Brittani,” a source told the New York Post. Jordan married JoJo Fletcher from The Bachelorette in 2022.

Rodgers has never been married before but he was previously engaged to actress Shailene Woodley. Similar to this relationship, Rodgers kept his engagement to Woodley under wraps until his 2020 NFL MVP speech when he referred to Woodley as his “fiancée.”

“It's an honor to win this award for the third time,” Rodgers said at the time. “2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season.” Then, he shared the big news: “I got engaged.”

They were engaged in 2021 but called off their engagement in February 2022.

In December 2024, Woodley who is currently dating actor Lucas Bravo spoke to Outside Magazine about their previous romance and how it would make her emotional to speak about it. “I haven’t shared much about my relationship with Aaron because it always makes me cry,” she said. “It was not right. But it was beautiful.”