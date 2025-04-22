Andrew Luck didn’t just watch from the sidelines this week—he grabbed a ball and joined the action at Stanford’s spring football practice, per Bleacherreport. Now the school’s general manager, Luck took a few throws on the same field where he once made a strong case for the Heisman Trophy over a decade ago. The sight felt like a time warp for Cardinal fans, but the reality is far different from his glory days in pads. Luck isn’t preparing for a comeback. He’s trying to rebuild a program that’s been stuck in a 3-9 loop since 2021.

🚨🚨ANDREW LUCK IS BACK PLAYING QUARTERBACK FOR STANFORD. 👀👀👀 The prodigal son is back home.

Since retiring abruptly before the 2019 NFL season, the former Colts quarterback stayed quiet until stepping into a front office role at his alma mater last November. That hire was part of a growing trend in college sports, where schools look to former athletes for leadership. For Stanford, it’s not just about nostalgia—it’s about vision. The Cardinal haven’t reached a bowl game since 2018, the same year Luck threw for over 4,500 yards in Indianapolis before walking away from the game at 29.

A Clean Slate and a Familiar Face

One of Luck’s first major moves in charge was firing head coach Troy Taylor, a decision fueled by more than poor win-loss records. An external investigation found that Taylor belittled female staff members and retaliated against those who flagged NCAA violations. In response, Luck brought in a trusted hand to stabilize the locker room: Frank Reich, his former coach with the Colts, now serving as interim head coach.

The move gives Luck a veteran presence to lean on while he spearheads the search for a permanent head coach after the 2025 season. Until then, all eyes will be on how Reich and Luck handle the upcoming campaign, which begins with an August road game in Hawai'i. Luck’s on-field cameo may have sparked memories, but his new mission is clear—restore Stanford football, one decision at a time.