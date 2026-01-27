Angel Reese is using her platform to share her thoughts on recent events in the country.

On Jan. 24, Alex Pretti was killed by ICE agents in Minneapolis, and several public figures in the sports world have shared their opinions on the matter. While Reese didn't specifically call out ICE agents or say Pretti by name, she shared her thoughts on the current climate of the U.S.

“Praying for our country,” the Chicago Sky star wrote on X.

Several NBA and WNBA stars have opened up about the killing, including Breanna Stewart, who shared her sentiments on the issue by holding up a sign that read “Abolish ICE” at an Unrivaled game over the weekend. Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton was direct with his post on X, writing, “Alex Pretti was murdered.”

Article Continues Below

NBA legend Isaiah Thomas also spoke out on X as he angrily wrote, “6 guys beating the s**t outta ONE person then KILLING him!! “F**k the ICE agents. 6 against one and y'all still shoot and kill somebody. Yall had him out numbered and decided to KILL him like it was a video game and he can just he his life back smh.”

Pretti was a 37-year-old ICU nurse and police believed he was a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry. The federal agents have been criticized on how they handled the situation with one Minneapolis resident telling CNN that they did not check his pulse once he was shot.

“Checking for a pulse and administering CPR is standard practice. Instead of doing either of those things, the (federal immigration) agents appeared to be counting his bullet wounds,” they said.

This incident follows another Minneapolis ICE killing of Renée Good earlier this month. Good was in her car at the time of her death which has since been ruled a homicide caused by “multiple gunshot wounds.” She was a mother of three and an American citizen.