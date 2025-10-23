Angel Reese is fueling romance rumors again with Wendell Carter Jr. after being spotted at the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat game.

The Florida NBA teams faced off in their season opener with the Magic getting their first win of the season against the Heat on Wednesday, Oct. 22. The Magic won 125-121 over the Heat.

Reese showed out to seemingly support her rumored boyfriend, Carter Jr., and sported a Magic jacket, black pants, fur boots, and a sparkly crossbody purse.

Why do fans believe Angel Reese and Wendell Carter Jr. are dating?

Fans believe that there is a romance brewing between Reese and Carter Jr. because he came to the Chicago Sky star's 23rd birthday as well as they have been having some social media interactions. In addition, he also came to support Reese during her Sky vs. Fever game alongside Jalen Suggs who is dating Reese's teammate Hailey Van Lith.

While there is speculation that the two are dating or at the very least getting to know one another, neither basketball players has confirmed that they are together romantically.

Angel Reese on romantic relationships

In the past, Reese has been connected with Cam'Ron Fletcher in 2023 and was rumored to have been dating Jalen Duren the following year.

Last year, Reese shared that she does not want to post her relationship status when she does decide to date.

“now i see why people hide relationships & keep everything private like i don’t think i’ll ever openly share that part of my life with yall again until im married cause yall do THE MOST!” Reese wrote.

Whethere she is dating or not she seems to be enjoying herself during the offseason. She made history as the first professional athlete to walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, a moment that she manifested for herself.

“I posted it on my Story last year that I was going to be a Victoria's Secret model and it literally happened less than a year later,” she told E! News.

“I’m just really happy to know that when I speak with my tongue, I know things are going to happen,” she continued. “Not at the time that I want all the time, but at God’s time and this is my moment and this is my time and I’m gonna embrace it.”