Ayesha Curry is unbothered.

The mom of four was recently under fire again for her comments regarding her marriage to Stephen Curry. In her appearance on Call Her Daddy, she got candid on her desire of getting married and having children.

“No. So I didn’t want kids. I didn’t want to get married,” Ayesha told podcast host Alex Cooper. “I thought I was going to be ‘career girl’ and that’s it.”

Her comments didn't go over well online with many users on social media crucifying her honesty.

“Ayesha curry is living proof that no matter if your rich and successful women will still find a way to complain,” one user wrote on X.

“Ayesha Curry, after God blessed her with an incredibly privileged life, an awesome husband, and amazing children,” another user wrote.

One user came to Ayesha's defense, writing on X, “Y’all are doing Ayesha curry the same way y’all do Michelle Obama! Y’all hate when women talk about their marriage experiences, and it’s not all rainbows and sunshine lol.

Another user also empathized with Ayesha, “The backlash Ayesha Curry gets whenever she expresses her relationship shows how ingrained misogyny still is. The idea that a woman even one married to a superstar, isn't allowed to express vulnerability without being attacked reveals how little people view women as humans.”

In response to the constant backlash, Ayesha seemed unbothered as she posed for a photo with Steph and their four kids: Riley, 13, Ryan, 10, Canon, 7, and baby Cai, 1.

She captioned the photo on Instagram, “Life lately.”

The Sweet July founder got even more support in the comment section, “Ayesha we love and support you,” one fan wrote. “You have so much class. Let the haters hate – you keep being the class act you are.”

Steph on the other hand has not responded directly to the comments but he did defend his wife against rapper Killer Mike who then in return apologized to the four-time NBA champion and his wife.

The Golden State Warriors star and Ayesha have known one another since they were teenagers and got married in 2011. He honored his wife of 14 years in an anniversary post on Instagram, writing, “Life has been throwing some jabs recently but it’s always a reminder that I got my backbone and my rock with me through it all! 14 years blessed and many more to come. Don’t get it twisted, you’re more beautiful than ever. Love you my woman!”