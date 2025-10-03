“Love does not require I shrink as a Black woman. It doesn’t demand that I remain silent,” Bell Hooks once said. Apparently, that’s exactly what critics of Ayesha Curry, including Killer Mike, have wanted her to do, per OkayPlayer. Remain silent.

During an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay Thursday, Killer Mike admitted he crossed a line with comments about the Currys’ marriage and began the conversation with an apology. “Mrs. Ayesha Curry and her husband Steph, I apologize for my statement being misconstrued,” the Atlanta rapper said. “I was just stoned up trying to make a joke out of what’s on that. It wasn’t my damn business like my wife said. So I’m sorry y’all.”

The apology followed a viral exchange last month when Mike chimed in on a video by Boo Woodz, who claimed Ayesha was “frustrated” with her marriage. Woodz accused Ayesha of trying to act like rapper GloRilla after she discussed her journey to find her own identity on Call Her Daddy. Mike added fuel to the fire by commenting, “Man Steph doesn’t deserve the embarrassment frfr. God Bless him.”

Steph Curry quickly responded, calling out Mike directly. “Naaaa not you Mike,” the Warriors superstar wrote. “I’m cool staying silent and letting these other clowns have their moment… But you’re better than that. Stay in your lane and let God keep blessing me like he is. We r good over here.”

Ayesha’s history of scrutiny

Killer Mike isn’t the first to criticize Ayesha Curry for speaking openly about marriage and womanhood. Back in 2019 on Red Table Talk, Ayesha Curry revealed frustrations with her husband’s constant female attention and her own lack of it, saying it sometimes made her feel insecure. She also spoke candidly about the challenges of being Steph Curry’s wife in the spotlight, which sparked widespread backlash.

“I honestly hate it…We had the conversation about it and he tries really, really hard,” she said at the time. “But something that really bothers me…is the fact that yeah, there are all these women throwing themselves [at him], but me, like the past 10 years, I don’t have any of that. I have zero male attention.”

Those words drew intense criticism, but they also revealed the double standard women face when they refuse to stay quiet about their vulnerabilities. Killer Mike admitted that his latest comments fell into that same pattern. He laughed at Woodz’s GloRilla joke, but he now recognizes that piling on was unnecessary.

“Steph did something that all us brothers with women should do, and that’s stand up and defend,” Mike told Sharpe. “No matter what, you check somebody and say, ‘Hey, excuse me.’ So, let me say again, Ayesha, Steph, excuse me. I apologize deeply.”

In the end, Mike’s apology highlights what Steph already made clear: protecting your partner means speaking up when others try to tear them down, not staying silent.