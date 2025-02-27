Ayesha Curry went viral for her comments about her marriage to Stephen Curry. The couple has been married since 2011 and have four children together: Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and 7-month-old Caius.

The mom of four told PEOPLE that she and the NBA star prioritize their marriage over their children.

“I think for us, our relationship always comes first,” Ayesha explained to People. “Then we’re parents. And that works for us because then you have two happy people raising the kids in the house. So the family sector in our lives always comes first.”

She continued, “And then honestly, it’s just surrounding ourselves with people that are smarter than us and know what they’re doing and can make the things run. And they allow us the space to be creative and they allow us the space to truly show up however we choose to. And I think that’s what’s really worked for us.”

The comments created a discourse online where some fans agreed with her sentiment while others slammed the couple for not putting their children first.

“That’s not a revelation. He should be first,” one fan commented in agreement.

“Ayesha Curry, you are so correct about marriage being the first priority over children,” another fan wrote. “A happy marriage makes a better situation for your children. Most people have no concept of what God expects and this is why 50 percent of marriages end in divorce and this is failure.”

One fan pointed out the contridictary statements that surface about marriages and what women prioritize over women. “Since this is about Ayesha Curry’s statements, let’s keep the subject on NBA WAGS. LeBron is 40. He said basketball comes before family, and no one batted an eye. Imagine if a mom said that about her career. It’s only women who are expected to put marriage first, not men.”

Not everyone was in agreement with the mom of four with one post that read, “I’ll forever believe this is such dangerous rhetoric because ain’t no way you should put any relationships before CHILDREN, your own flesh and blood.”

“I don’t agree. Kids should always come first,” another fan wrote. “So many people have abandonment issues BECAUSE of their parents so then they cling to their spouses at the expense of everyone else. Marriages end, parenting does not.”

Ayesha has been open about what makes her marriage to Golden State Warriors star work: communication.

“We talk to each other all day. We check in with each other. I think we both do a really good job of taking into consideration the other person’s feelings and that makes us best friends first. All of that makes everything else work really, really well” she told First For Women last year.

Also being extremely attracted to your partner is always a plus the mom of four added: “And I think he’s super hot, so that also helps!”