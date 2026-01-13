J Balvin is letting fans know if they should expect him on stage with Bad Bunny during his upcoming Super Bowl halftime show.

TMZ caught up with Balvin in New York City and asked if fans would be surprised by him gracing the Super Bowl stage again alongside Bad Bunny. Unfortunately for Balvin fans, the Colombian artist told the outlet that he would not be performing at the Super Bowl.

It's not a long shot for fans to have suspected that the two could be performing together since back in 2020, Bad Bunny and Balvin made their Super Bowl debut with headliners Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. Lopez's daughter Emme Muñiz was also a surprise guest.

Even more recently, Balvin surprised fans when he joined Bad Bunny on stage in Mexico City last month for Benito's tour finale. The two performed “La Canción,” “Que Pretendes,” “Si Tu Novio Te Deja Sola,” and “I Like It.”

Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 60

Bad Bunny was the most-streamed artist on Spotify globally for 2025, — a title that the Latin hitmaker has claimed four times — with 19.8 billion streams. However, he has been met with resistance by conservatives and the Trump administration with NFL fans being threatened that ICE agents would be at the event.

Despite the backlash of Bad Bunny being chosen as the Super Bowl 60 halftime show performer, many have come to the “DTMF” star's defense.

“Music and art transcends language. It doesn't matter. He's done that probably more than anybody of any generation,” Jennifer Lopez said during her appearance on CBS Mornings on Thursday, Oct. 9. “The Super Bowl is great because it introduces you to people that don't know you. I'm sure there was people that didn't know me or Shakira or weren't fans of ours.”

“Don't do that to yourself. That's what I would say. I'm telling you, just give it a chance,” she said.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell also stepped in, sharing that there would be no changes to the Super Bowl halftime show in regards to replacing the “Monaco” rapper.

“We’re confident it’s going to be a great show and that he understands the platform that he’s on,” Goodell said of Bad Bunny on Oct. 22. “I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment.”

Super Bowl 60 will be held in Santa Clara, Calif. on Feb. 8.