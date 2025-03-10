Current North Carolina Tar Heels football coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson celebrated their anniversary.

Hudson took to her Instagram Stories to post a picture from their celebration (per TMZ). Belichick, who can be seen in the background, is sporting a classy suit with a red tie.

In front of Hudson is a chocolate cake with “Happy Anniversary” written on it in white frosting. Additionally, Hudson wrote “Better late than never” at the bottom of the picture with a heart emoji.

Judging by her comment, it does not sound like the former Patriots legend and Hudson celebrated their anniversary on the actual day. Still, it is nice to see that they found time to do so.

Who is Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson?

Belichick and Hudson have been dating for two years. They first met in 2021 during a flight, and they were seen together several times in 2023.

She is a former cheerleader for Bridgewater State University, with her team becoming NCA Collegiate Champions in 2021. Additionally, she cheered for the East Celebrity Elite cheer.

She has also attended cosmetology school. Hudson first showed an interest in it in high school. She continued studying it in college. Outside of her cheer career, Hudson has reportedly competed in Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants.

Of course, she is dating one of the most legendary coaches of all time. Belichick is best known for his time with the Patriots. He won six Super Bowls as their head coach from 2000-23.

He was also named AP NFL Coach of the Year three times. Belichick was named to the NFL's All-Decade Teams in the 2000s and 2010s.

Belichick's final years with the Patriots

Following the departure of Tom Brady before the 2020 NFL season, Belichick and the Patriots only had one winning season, that being in 2021. They lost to their division rivals, the Buffalo Bills, in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs that year.

His last season with the Patriots was in 2023. The Patriots went 4-13 and were in last place in the AFC East. Belichick and the Patriots decided to part ways following the season.

The following year, Jerod Mayo, a former Patriots player under Belichick, served as the head coach of the team. He only lasted one season, going 4-13. They have since hired Mike Vrabel, who also played for Belichick, as their head coach.

Belichick eventually landed on his feet. In December 2024, he was hired by North Carolina to coach the Tar Heels football team. He will be the 35th head coach in their program's history.