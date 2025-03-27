Damar Hamlin just gifted fans an early dose of holiday cheer. The Buffalo Bills safety announced that his team will be the center of the Hallmark Channel’s upcoming “Countdown to Christmas” movie for 2025, per SI. The new film, Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story, follows in the footsteps of the Kansas City Chiefs, who were the first NFL team to partner with Hallmark for a holiday special last year.

“This is a big one,” Hamlin said in a video shared on TODAY and Instagram, standing in front of the camera with his signature calm energy. “We’re so excited to celebrate our team, our fans, and our shared love for football and Hallmark Christmas movies.” While specific details around the plot and casting remain under wraps, Hamlin is expected to make an appearance. And judging by the enthusiasm in his voice, he’s ready for the spotlight.

The announcement marks the second time Hallmark has teamed up with the NFL to bring holiday magic to the screen. Last year’s Chiefs-centered flick scored decent marks with viewers, landing a 6.4 on IMDb. The movie starred Hallmark regulars Tyler Hynes and Hunter King, and featured cameos from Chiefs players like Trey Smith and Mecole Hardman, as well as coach Andy Reid and Donna Kelce. Even TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager made her acting debut.

The Bills' turn to shine

Now, it’s Buffalo’s moment. With Pete Guelli, the team’s COO, hinting that casting extras may be on the horizon, fans might get the chance to see themselves in the final cut. There’s no confirmed list of player appearances yet, but Damar Hamlin’s role seems like a lock. Bills Mafia has long been one of the most loyal fanbases in the NFL, and Hallmark clearly sees value in tapping into that spirit.

This new direction for Hallmark reflects a smart push to attract sports fans while keeping the charm of their seasonal storytelling intact. Love stories wrapped in team pride? That’s a playbook plenty of viewers can get behind.