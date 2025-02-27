Popular indie singer-songwriter and Grammy-nominated artist Noah Kahan was sporting a shirt with the Buffalo Bills logo during a recent trip.

Kahan recently posted a picture of him in the desert on his Instagram Stories. He is wearing a hat that reads, “Follow me to Tennessee,” and a blue Bills shirt.

The team did not let this go unnoticed. They reposted the picture on their X, formerly Twitter, account to show their appreciation. “We see you, [Noah Kahan]!” their caption read.

One fan in the comments did not know who Kahan was. “No idea who that is[,] but go Bills,” they replied. Someone else joked, “Can you imagine being on a hike and you get to say ‘go Bills' to Noah Kahan?!”

Who is Noah Kahan?

Those who don't know Bills fan Kahan, he is a Grammy-nominated artist. He has been on the rise over the last couple of years thanks to his hit songs.

He released his debut album, Busyhead, on June 14, 2019. Kahan previously featured on songs by Quinn XCII and Julia Michaels before releasing his debut album.

In 2020, he began teasing what would become his biggest hit, “Stick Season,” on TikTok. The song was later released on July 8, 2022.

Before his third album came out, Kahan released his second album, I Was / Am, on September 17, 2021. The album had three singles, “Godlight,” “Animal,” and “Someone Like You.”

His third studio album, Stick Season, was released months later on October 14, 2022. Seven more singles were released in the subsequent years since the album's release. However, only one of them, “Northern Attitude,” came before the album's release in October 2022.

The album was a hit. Stick Season ranked as high as number two on the US Billboard 200. It was number on Billboard's Top Rock & Alternative Albums, though.

While he has not won a Grammy Award yet, Kahan has won other awards. Stick Season took home Top Rock Album at the Billboard Music Awards. He also won Best New Artist (Alternative or Rock) at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

To date, he has embarked on four headlining concert tours. Earlier in his career, he opened for the likes of Dean Lewis and George Ezra.

He has headlined four concert tours. His latest, The Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever) Tour, consisted of five legs and 85 shows. Kahan released a live album, Stick Season (Live From Fenway Park), which was recorded at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.